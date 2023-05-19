D.C. police officer arrested, accused of leaking info to Proud Boys leader

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. police lieutenant was arrested Friday after he was accused of telling the leader of the far-right Proud Boys that he would be arrested for his actions after a December 2020 pro-Trump rally in Washington, obstructing the investigation ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and lying to federal investigators afterward.

Shane Lamond, a 22-year veteran of the D.C. police and then the department’s head of intelligence, was indicted on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements and will be arraigned later Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, prosecutors said.

Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Va., was in touch with former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, who was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021, for his part in burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a historic African American church weeks earlier. Tarrio and three other Proud Boys leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Capitol riot earlier this month. Tarrio’s defense argued that his communications with Lamond showed the Proud Boys did not conspire to commit violence and that it had shared its plans with law enforcement.

But messages shown in Tarrio’s trial and others cited in Friday’s indictment showed how much Lamond was sharing with Tarrio during the weeks leading up to the attack.

Advertisement

Lamond, who was suspended with pay from the D.C. police a year ago, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lamond’s attorney Mark E. Schamel, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the indictment. In a statement in February, Schamel said his client did nothing to aid Jan. 6 rioters and “was only communicating with these individuals because the mission required it.” He added that Lamond “was instrumental” to Tarrio’s arrest and said that “there is no legitimate law enforcement officer who is familiar with the facts of this case who would opine otherwise.”

According to the indictment, beginning in July 2019 and continuing to at least January 2021, Lamond and Tarrio were in regular contact regarding the Proud Boys’ planned actions in Washington, and that Lamond began using Telegram to provide law enforcement information to Tarrio as early as at least July 2020.

GiftOutline Gift Article