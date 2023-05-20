Family and friends gather to remember 10-year-old shot on Mother’s Day

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

On Mother’s Day, one of dozens of D.C. children who have fallen victim to gun violence this year was shot in Northeast Washington. On Wednesday, that child — 10-year-old Arianna Davis — died. On Saturday evening, more than 100 people gathered for a vigil near RFK Stadium to remember her.

Attendees wore T-shirts with Arianna’s photo under the message: “Your light will shine forever.” They also carried navy blue balloons — her favorite color — some in the shape of the letter A.

Everett Douglas, who said he was the girl’s grandfather, called Arianna, “the sweetest little thing I ever had.” He said they talked regularly; she called him three times per week. He last saw her the day before Mother’s Day, when he gave her a hug that he didn’t know would be their last.

Douglas said Arianna’s family is focused on one thing: finding her killer. Police need to be more vigilant when on patrol — to get out of their cars and stop violence, he said. “Get our family some justice so they don’t do it to anybody else.”

Forty-three juveniles have been shot in D.C. this year — double the number from the same time last year as violent crime and homicides rise. Seven of these shootings have been fatal.

Davis was the youngest to die in a group that includes a 13-year-old, three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds. The day she died, one of the 17-year-olds, a Roosevelt High School student, was fatally shot in the school’s parking lot after a fight.

Police said Davis was struck by indiscriminate gunfire as she and her family rode in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, not far from where she lived.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. On Saturday, a spokesperson for D.C. police said the homicide “remains under active investigation.”

Earlier this week, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said no further information about suspects in the incident was available.

“It breaks my heart,” he said. He added: “As long as we’re having the conversation about people dying as a result of illegal handguns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, then we got a lot of work left to do.”

At the vigil Saturday, Arianna’s father, Will, who would only give his first name, said Arianna was one of four — “a beautiful angel.”

“We all had to watch my daughter die,” he said. “We’re just trying to get our kids through this.”

The family has been isolated for the past few days — holding vigil at the hospital — and isn’t sure what is going on with the investigation. Arianna, he said, was in the wrong place at the wrong time. But since the girl was returning with her family from a Mother’s Day visit, even that didn’t really make sense, he said. “We was almost home.”

Nearby, a tween girl sobbed and little kids ran circles around a tree, playing with some of the balloons. Just before 6:30 p.m., the attendees gathered around a photo of Arianna before releasing the balloons into the air. “Fly high baby,” someone said. “She’s flying.”

