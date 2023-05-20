Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some artists find inspiration while walking through nature. Others find it while studying the face of a stranger. Denise B. Hawkins found it while in isolation. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “I was lonely,” the 67-year-old told me on a recent evening. Hawkins has five children, 21 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, but she couldn’t touch or hold any of them at the beginning of the pandemic. Because she has asthma, none of her relatives wanted to risk exposing her to covid, so they stayed away from the D.C. senior housing complex where she lives by herself in an apartment.

What happened next is not your typical pandemic story. Loneliness stole from plenty of people during that time, leaving them with less — less energy, less ambition, less hope. But in her loneliness, Hawkins gained something: an artistic skill she didn’t know she possessed.

She was in search of a distraction when she turned to two authorities: God and YouTube.

Advertisement

“I prayed on it, and I asked God to send me a gift, send me something different,” she said. Later, when she was clicking through YouTube, she saw a video of a woman making statues out of jute, a fiber that is derived from plants and is used to make burlap bags. “I was just in awe.”

Hawkins, who has spent most of her life working as a seamstress, has never taken an art class. But after seeing that video, she started envisioning masks made from jute. She then started creating them. The first mask she made was in the likeness of her oldest daughter. After that, she started experimenting more with shape and texture. Soon, she was crafting eye-catching jewelry and elaborate hairstyles for the masks. Making a single curl of hair takes careful handwork and patience. It requires twisting strands of jute around a pipe cleaner, soaking them and waiting days for them to dry.

Some of the masks took her 80 hours. And as soon as she would finish one, she would start another, even as her hands ached from arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Advertisement

“It was overtaking everything,” Hawkins said of the pull to create. “I couldn’t sleep. I would work into the night. I just had to finish a piece. One piece after another.”

By the time it was safe for her family to visit her again, her walls were covered with her new works of art.

Those masks might have stayed there — hanging in her apartment, unseen by the public — but two local artists made sure they didn’t.

Dietrich Williams and Mark Garrett, who are known muralists in the city and run the Capital Hill Boys Club, chose Hawkins’ art as the first exhibit for a gallery they opened in Anacostia a week ago. On that night, people who came to the gallery were greeted with food, music and a wall of canvases bearing Hawkins’ masks and her signature — “Ms. D.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Williams said of her work. “I want schools to come and see Ms. D’s exhibit … I’m hoping a place like the Smithsonian will buy her work and show it locally. That is a dream of mine, because of how culturally impactful it is.”

Advertisement

It is fitting that the gallery opened to the public by featuring the work of an artist with a unique story — because the space is unique. The gallery was created to allow people who may not otherwise get the chance to produce art, show it or sell it to enter the city’s artistic landscape.

“This is an artist’s gallery,” Williams explained. “It’s totally centered around the artist. The artist doesn’t have to pay any money to show here, and we don’t take any money or any sales from the artist.”

The gallery’s location in Southeast D.C. was a purposeful decision, said Williams, who resides in that area. Too many artists who live on that side of the city don’t have the resources to buy materials, increase their exposure or try something new and fail.

“Artists need a period where they try and fail and try and fail and try again, and this space is an opportunity for that,” he said. “I don’t want to have to keep going uptown to see art that we’ve never seen before. It should be everywhere. It should be equitable. That’s what we are hoping to leverage for artists over here, just a little bit of equity with our space for them to show and produce.”

The building used to be a laundromat. To turn it into a gallery, washing machines and dryers had to be removed. Days before the opening, quarters coated in detergent were still being found on the ground.

Williams said their landlord warned them not to put too much work into the building because plans call for tearing it down at the end of the year. But their organization, which relies on grants and donations for funding, had to spend about $30,000 to make it presentable and safe for the public, he said. The organization works with schools in the area and plans to use the building to hold a summer camp for children.

Advertisement

Hawkins, who lived most of her life in Southeast D.C. before moving to Ward 5, said she is glad to see the gallery serving children in the neighborhood. “We need to help our babies out,” she said. “They’re hurting.” She saw that on the night of the gallery’s opening when she stopped to talk to a boy who looked about 10 years old.

“He said, ‘I’m stupid,’ and that broke my heart,” she said. “I said, ‘Baby don’t you ever call yourself stupid again in your life.’”

She later told Williams and Garrett about the boy, so they could look out for him: “I said, ‘Please y’all help that child. Someone has been calling him that all his life. He said it too easily, as if that was his name.’”

Hawkins may have started working on her art in isolation, but on the night of the opening, she was far from alone. Her family was with her, watching as strangers admired her work and even purchased pieces.

Advertisement

Hawkins said she plans to spend time volunteering at the gallery. She also plans to keep making her masks.

Her doctor ordered her to rest her hands for three weeks, and she complied. But when I spoke to her, that forced time off was nearing its end, and she was ready to pick up that jute again.

“I already see two masks in my head,” she said. “I’ve been resting for three weeks. I’m tired of resting. It’s time to create.”

GiftOutline Gift Article