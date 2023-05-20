Man dies in crash on I-270 after police chase

Traffic was stalled on Interstate 270 on Saturday morning after a man died in a crash following a brief police chase.
Officers pursued the vehicle, which crashed south of Route 28 on I-270. The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults in another vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the name of the man who died. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office are investigating the crash.