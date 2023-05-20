The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man dies in crash on I-270 after police chase

By
May 20, 2023 at 1:17 p.m. EDT
(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
1 min

Traffic was stalled on Interstate 270 on Saturday morning after a man died in a crash following a brief police chase.

Around 5 a.m., Montgomery County police officers responded to a call about a car parked in the middle lane of the Rockledge Road ramp. Inside was a man who appeared to be intoxicated and had a gun in his lap, authorities said. He drove away, traveling north on the interstate.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which crashed south of Route 28 on I-270. The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults in another vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man who died. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office are investigating the crash.

