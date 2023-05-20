Saturday was a bit different: Warm and wet

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It definitely rained on Saturday evening. Perhaps not a lot of rain, but in a dry month, we may wish to record and relish every drop. As sunset approached, the sky grew darker in Washington, and it took considerable discernment to distinguish between the onset of storm clouds, and the usual fall of night.

The amount may not have lived up to expectations. Between 7 and 8 p.m. the official total for Washington was .02 inches. But anticipation may have added to the psychological effect.

And all of this occurred on one of the mileposts of our spring, for Saturday represented an important way station on the annual journey from spring to summer.

Saturday, the 20th of May, could reasonably be considered the two-month anniversary of the spring equinox, which occurred on the 20th of March.

As may befit a day that brought us two-thirds of the way from spring to summer, Saturday seemed a bit on the warm side. The high temperature was 81 degrees. That may not seem excessively warm, but it was four degrees above the average for the date, which is 77.

It was also warmer than most days this month.

So, we might describe Saturday in Washington as warm and wet. Comparatively.

Before Saturday we had been both cool and dry. Temperatures through Friday had run a little more than two degrees below normal. And as to rain, the rainiest previous day this month had recorded a mere .13 inches. The total for May was a little more than a quarter of an inch. So every drop counted.

