Dumfries teenager arrested in slaying of Woodbridge man

By
May 20, 2023 at 5:50 p.m. EDT
Police have arrested an 18-year-old Dumfries man they say was responsible for a fatal shooting in Prince William County in November.

The suspect — who was a juvenile at the time of the killing and whose name has not been released — shot 44-year-old Demetrious Levar Graham of Woodbridge on Nov. 12, 2022, detectives said. Police who responded to reports of shots fired near Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries early that morning found Graham dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Using video surveillance footage, Prince William County police identified the suspect, who they said sought out Graham after a dispute at a nearby residence involving a family member. On Thursday — when he visited court on an unrelated matter — the suspect was arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

