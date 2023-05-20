Dumfries teenager arrested in slaying of Woodbridge man

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Dumfries man they say was responsible for a fatal shooting in Prince William County in November.
Using video surveillance footage, Prince William County police identified the suspect, who they said sought out Graham after a dispute at a nearby residence involving a family member. On Thursday — when he visited court on an unrelated matter — the suspect was arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.