Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Did you hear last week’s big news: The human kiss is older than experts thought. It goes back at least 4,500 years, which is 1,000 years earlier than previously believed! I was pretty sure kissing started in 1976. As Philip Larkin might have put it: Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Human kissing began In nineteen seventy-six

(a year of Pixy Stix)

Between the “Six Million Dollar Man”

And the Montreal Olympics

Actually, if you want to be accurate, it’s not the date of kissing that’s been pushed back, but the date of kissing and telling. The announcement made by Danish husband and wife researchers Troels Pank Arboll and Sophie Lund Rasmussen in the journal Science involved early written mentions of kissing found on clay tablets inscribed with cuneiform script.

The tablets are from ancient Mesopotamia, the area between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in present-day Iraq and Syria. Said Arboll in a news release: “Many thousands of these clay tablets have been preserved, clearly demonstrating that kissing was perceived as a part of romantic intimacy in ancient times, just as it could form part of friendships and familial relations.”

Advertisement

The tablets bump the previous record holder in the kisstory books: texts from ancient India — and by texts I don’t mean drunken WhatsApp messages but manuscripts.

What did those Mesopotamian scribes have to say about kissing? It was, the authors write, “considered an ordinary part of romantic intimacy in ancient times,” something that married — and naughty unmarried — couples did.

But there was a time and a place for it.

Mesopotamian society, the authors write, “tried to regulate such activities between unwed people or adulterers. Furthermore, the sexual aspect of kissing was frowned upon in public.”

The researchers’ paper doesn’t make for very sexy reading. It starts with the kissin’ but pretty quickly gets to the infectin’, tracing various saliva-borne diseases across the millennia and around the world. Herpes! Epstein-Barr! Human parvovirus! You know what they say: A minute on the tongue muscle, a lifetime in the corpuscle.

Advertisement

When I was in high school, we called mononucleosis “the kissing disease.” Whenever anyone got mono, the rest of us would snicker.

I didn’t find it so funny when I got it. I moaned on the couch for a week, my throat so sore that each swallow was like gargling glass.

Somehow, the National Institutes of Health found out I had mono — this was pre-HIPAA — and a researcher was sent over to take my blood. I don’t know what they did with it, but I guess there’s a vial with my name on it chilling in some freezer in Bethesda.

NIH paid me for my blood, something like 50 bucks. I probably spent it on records. I’d like to say I bought a Kiss album, but it was probably Elvis Costello’s “This Year’s Model,” which at least has a song on it called “Lipstick Vogue.”

If you’ve ever met a Mesopotamian, you know how stuck up they are: Oooh, we invented math. We invented beer and the wheel and the beer wheel (that’s what we call a six-pack today). But it’s not like they invented kissing.

Advertisement

The researchers point out that animals such as bonobos and chimpanzees had been kissing long before humans. What’s more, they write, “In a study investigating the transfer of the oral microbe Methanobrevibacter oralis, it has been hypothesized that Neanderthals could have engaged in lip kissing with modern humans more than 100,000 years ago.”

What must it have been like to kiss a Neanderthal?

I do love researchers who get into the weeds about quirky things. I commend scientists Arboll and Rasmussen for their work. Now I hope they’ll turn their attention to answering a related, but no-less-important, question: When was the earliest hickey?

GiftOutline Gift Article