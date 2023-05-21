Anti-hunger group helping farmers to meet increased need for food aid

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sun was up on Thursday morning and Marc Grossman stood staring with silent concern at rows of planted crops. His farm — 22 acres tucked off a single-lane road in Brookeville, Md. — had a problem. The water well wasn’t working. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re having to water by hand,” Grossman grumbled as he waited for a repair crew to arrive. The lack of water on a day when the temperature would crawl into the 70s wasn’t simply a threat to the thousands of pounds of peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and other produce in the ground at Grossman’s the Farm at Our House. It was also a reminder of the tight margin of error for a small farm. Any headache — a logistical delay, a restaurant client that closed down, no water — can pitch an operation into financial failure.

But the Farm at Our House and a handful of other area farms have recently received support from an unlikely source — area food banks.

Manna Food Center, a nonprofit anti-hunger organization in Montgomery County, has for years received donated food from local farms. But during the pandemic, when an avalanche of federal funding became available for anti-hunger ideas, Manna partnered with Montgomery County Food Council and the County Office of Agriculture to expand Manna’s “Farm to Food Bank” program.

Now in its third year, the initiative has greatly increased the supply lines connecting locally farmed food to needy families. The program not only offers farmers competitive pricing, but also financial grants for new crops and equipment.

“This way farmers know at least ahead of time what they’re going to get for that produce and what produce we’re looking for,” said Jenna Umbraic, Manna’s director of programs and policy. “We’ve now gone from working with four farmers before the pandemic to working now with 30 farms.”

The influx of local food comes as the food banks that Manna stocks are seeing spiking demand. Thanks to the end of the pandemic emergency allotment for SNAP recipients in the region in March, coupled with high inflation, Manna has seen a 30 percent increase in client traffic over 2021, when those and other federal relief programs began.

“In March, we served 5,400 households in Montgomery County, which I think is more than we have ever served,” Umbraic said. “That’s definitely more than we were serving at the height of the pandemic.”

Last year the program purchased 76,933 pounds of local produce, providing 64,110 meals for area food banks and distributions. Moving ahead, it offers an innovative win-win for local farmers and hungry families at a time when both groups are being twisted by new stress.

“There’s nothing worse than sitting on 2,000 pounds of produce and thinking, ‘Where is this going to go?’” Grossman said. “The Manna program alleviates some of that risk, and I saw this as a way for us to ensure the future existence of this farm.”

Grossman, a history teacher at Montgomery Blair High School, started farming 15 years ago growing lettuce on six plots in a Rockville community garden. His interest snowballed into a business along with a partner Anh Doan on the rented acres at Our House, a residential center for at-risk kids. The farm operated on a Community Support Agriculture, or CSA, model, with members paying a yearly fee for fresh organic food, while also selling produce at farmers markets and wholesale.

“During the pandemic we had a huge uptick in interest in our CSA. People went to the grocery store, saw they were bare, freaked out and joined a CSA,” he said. “We’re actually seeing CSA interest wane pretty significantly right now, and I understand it’s a national trend.”

Pre-pandemic, the pipeline Manna operated between local farms and food banks was limited.

“Because of the funding, we had to provide $1.20 a pound for anything. It didn’t matter what produce it was, how heavy or how light,” Umbraic said. “That didn’t work really well for the majority of farmers.”

When Manna and its partners injected the program with federal funding during the pandemic, they collaborated with farmers on a set price list. But the nonprofit soon realized Montgomery County’s farms might not be able to meet the demand.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Yes, grow these 10 foods, we would love to have as much volume as you can possibly provide,’” Umbraic said. “Well, they don’t necessarily have the capital … to cultivate and harvest another acre on their land even if they want to.”

The solution was to offer not just competitive pricing but grants to bolster a farmer’s operation. In the first year, Manna distributed $250,000 in grants to farmers, Umbraic said. When the federal funds ran out, the county and local foundations kept the program going. This year a grant from the Healthcare Initiative Foundation helped fund 17 grants totaling $125,000.

Manna’s commitment to not only buying produce but investing money in farms represents a new innovation, according to Janet Poppendieck, a Hunter College, City University of New York sociology professor emeritus who has written multiple books on the history of food assistance in America.

“Food banks owning a farm or growing their own food is not new, but trying to help lower-income farmers stay on their feet, that is new and significant,” Poppendieck said. “They are strategically and intentionally supporting the farms.”

Grossman and Doan received two grants from the Farm to Food Bank program, money which helped them build an on-site refrigerated storage space, a greenhouse and other structures. Over the winter the Farm at Our House sent somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of produce to food banks in the program. This week, Grossmen sent 30 pounds of lettuce. Throughout the year, the farm will continue selling to the program, including peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots and potatoes.

Kingdom Cares, a series of weekly food distribution run by Kingdom Fellowship and Church in Calverton, Md., has felt the increased demand. Since the pandemic, the church has gone from a single food handout to six across the county every week.

“We are also seeing big numbers,” said Marcus Jean, the distribution’s coordinator. “That’s in part due to this whole kerfuffle with the SNAP emergency allotment being cut. The rug was pulled out from under a lot of folks.”

Beginning in June, Kingdom Cares will receive fresh produce from the Manna program — food the church would struggle to buy from a wholesaler in bulk, Jean said.

“People want things they can prepare and cook, and we believe in providing fresh produce,” he added. “We haven’t been able to provide that in a while, so folks will be excited when they see that.”

