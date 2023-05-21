Sunday in Washington was ‘fair’ as in super

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

"It's Always Fair Weather" is the title of an old movie. And based on meteorology alone, Sunday in Washington certainly lived up to that title. It was a fair day, but not in the sense of mere environmental adequacy but rather in the sense of wonderful and spectacular weather.

It was also the sort of day that might have made Washington think that our vision was beyond limit. It might have been the optical if not symbolic embodiment of the show tune titled "On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever.)"

For hours on end Sunday, in the official National Weather Service account of conditions, two significant words appeared: “fair” and “clear.” Perhaps only cloud spotters might have complained.

The rest of us looked up to see unsullied blue in almost every direction. And the exuberant sense that our vision ran unimpeded to a distant horizon was enhanced by the lack of haze.

Even if few clouds are seen, sometimes water vapor hangs so thick as to produce summer’s familiar haze. But humidity seemed laughably low.

Under a bright sun, the mercury appeared headed for the 80s, the range that might be considered the threshold of summer heat.

But the thermometer in Washington halted its climb at 79 degrees, permitting us to consider Sunday a fitting representative of the delights of this season, without thought about the next.

The high was a May high, only a single degree above average for the date.

