The small table with seven chairs fit perfectly under the canopy of a gnarled paradise apple tree. One cousin carried ham and radish sandwiches, another followed with the delicate family china and a vanilla cream cake, balancing them across a tiny footbridge over a narrow but swift creek. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “All this trouble for us, you shouldn’t, please, can we help, what can we do?” my mom and I both said, in the proper chorus of our people as we’ve been taught to endlessly protest the fuss they were making over our visit.

We were in Destna, a town of 700 in the South Bohemia region of the Czech Republic, where the Dvoraks were the village blacksmiths for generations.

It was a last-minute trip I eked out when my older son finished finals a little early, knowing my parents would be visiting their hometown that week.

I have been saying yes as often as I can since my mother-in-law slipped into a coma last year, plunging the family into a punishing loop of regrets: Why didn’t we spend more time together? Why didn’t we visit her hometown in New York, to see the beach where she learned to love wave-jumping? The street where she grew up?

Our children are separated from their grandparents on the West Coast, a common condition for a good portion of Washington. We try to get together on holidays and other special occasions. But as everyone gets older, the visits are less frequent and the desire to connect and to preserve any sense of history has become more urgent.

My parents, who left Prague in 1968 to make a life in America, visit the home country and the family they left behind every few years. My kids feast on their stories of the devastation that communism had on our family, my father’s mandatory service in the Red Army, of their summers working the fields of their family farms.

“We were on scaffolding, three or four stories up when the rope went loose,” my dad would tell the boys, giving them some highlights of his days as a mason in Prague.

“What if they got to see those buildings?” I thought.

It is the inevitable thought process in every immigrant family.

I’ve been weighing the generational impact of our immigrant story since the boys were born. I took a trip 10 years ago to try to make the connection, but they were 6 and 8. They loved Czech candy, the streetcars and castles, but they weren’t old enough to understand the context of their grandparents’ story, and the family they left behind.

I knew it was time for a trip back when my younger son watched a friend’s sprawling family surround him after a school play.

“Sometimes I wish we had a big family like that here,” he said.

It’s clearly time to connect my kids to the part of their family across the Atlantic, to let them see the places where my parents lived, why they left, to look into the eyes of people who had something to do with the width of their noses, the curl of their hair.

So we met up with my parents last week. My son walked to their schools, learned the art of tending the family grave (plastic flowers are acceptable).

I interpreted furiously and he answered questions about American high school and ghost pepper potato chips.

We moved on to the deeper roots, to the village where I spent some summers. I remember sitting with my mom on the bank of a country pond, tuning out her stories about the family lore, the cousin who took her own life, her time tending geese in the fields. The country was still under Communist rule. At 17, I was so bored and so glad when we finally left — so I could see my friends Judy and Melanie again. I wish someone had shaken me and told me to listen.

The importance of those connections tugged at me as we sat under the apple tree in Destna, in a garden that has been tended by Dvoraks since 1909. It’s almost two hours from Prague and was known for a lemon drink made from the waters of a mineral spring nearby, a state drink that lost its allure when communism fell and Coke and Fanta became available in every corner store.

They’re newcomers to the village with a church that was built in the 1200s. But each of the three streets in town has a branch of these Dvoraks.

The family members who’ve stayed in town assembled the Sunday morning svacina (pronounced svah-chin-ah) — the snack between breakfast and lunch in the garden filled with bluebells and peonies, lilac shrubs and cherry trees.

“Oh, it’s not just for you,” one of my cousins said. “We do this every Sunday. We take turns, but we always do this.”

There is Teta Ruzhe, Aunt Rose, who is 86 and has a Twitter handle. Three more cousins (“Would you believe I’m a grandmother?” says the one who taught me how to inhale a Sparta cigarette when I was 14), my parents and a boyfriend who hovers nearby.

The stories are mostly about Honza’s gallbladder surgery and how Ladislav took up yoga after he (finally) quit smoking. The only time anyone touches on politics is when it comes to Ukraine, which feels so close, so frightening, so familiar.

We will always wonder what life would’ve been like if we had stayed, if the government oppression would be mitigated by the uplift of generations. When Soviet tanks rolled into Prague in 1968, crushing the progressive Prague Spring that allowed my parents to finally travel outside the country’s borders, they knew they’d face punishment and an even bleaker future if they returned.

They found work washing dishes and busing tables in Nevada casinos; they bought a car. They struggled, and I felt alone.

What if I’d had a network of relatives to help raise the kids? What if we inherited one of the houses or apartments, if my family didn’t begin with nothing more than the contents of a suitcase?

“But Mom,” my eldest said, balancing a cup of Turkish coffee as his chair wobbled on the soft ground. “We kind of do this with Kathy’s family, too.”

And he was right.

In a search that took us across an ocean, then through fields and hills and kilometers of small villages, to connect with the family we lost, my son reminded me of the loving, supportive family we have sewn together in D.C., a region heavy on people who come from somewhere else.

My younger son had 10 people at that play of his, a family bonded by love and partnership, rather than genetics. They have “Uncles” Mark and Matt and Chris, “aunties” and “cousins” who show up not because they have to, but because they want to. Who gather on Sundays over bagels or huevos rancheros to talk about work, Gretchen’s job, Luke’s schoolmates, Claudia’s aunt’s illness.

We left the Czech Republic able to see ourselves more clearly: our love of beer; the wide blacksmith hands my son inherited; the bravery it took for my parents to start fresh, by themselves.

We’re returning with a renewed gratitude, for all the svacinas and for family, given and built.

