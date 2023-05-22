News of fires drifted through the air to Washington

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reports of fires in far off regions of the Canadian woods reached Washington on Monday on the wings of the wind. Specialists linked the wildfires miles to the northwest to the haze that tinged skies in the D.C. region Monday, adding a thin and pale brown tint to the more typical blue.

At sundown, it seemed as if a rusty curtain stretched across the western sky, filtering and skewing the normal hues of late evening.

Meteorologists indicated that we were not alone, with haze invading much of the United States, from Minnesota to Manhattan, and from Colorado to the Atlantic Coast.

At a time when new forms of communication create instant communities, the smoke seemed a quaintly old-fashioned means of signaling, but it carried the same story of fire and flame to tens of millions of people all over America.

It arrived here on a warm May day, with a high temperature in Washington of 82 degrees. That was four degrees above average for May 22, a date just 30 days away from June 21 and the solstice that initiates summer.

