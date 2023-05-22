Student shot outside KIPP D.C. College Prep; school to reopen Wednesday

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A student at KIPP D.C. College Preparatory was shot outside the school Monday afternoon, according to school officials. The high school, located at 1405 Brentwood Pkwy NE near Gallaudet University, was placed on lockdown after the incident, according to a note sent by school officials to parents. The student is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital Monday evening, according to the note.

D.C. police said a call about the shooting came in just before 1:40 p.m., and the student was transported to a hospital for treatment. The case is under investigation.

The school will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday. In the note to parents, school officials said mental health services will be available on Wednesday. There will also be an increased police presence.

During the lockdown, staff and students remained locked in their classrooms. After police arrived, the school began calling parents to send students home in a controlled dismissal.

Advertisement

The shooting comes as frustration mounts over youth gun violence in D.C. Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old Roosevelt High School student was fatally shot in the school’s parking lot. Days before, a fifth-grader was hit by a stray bullet on Mother’s Day. Forty-three juveniles have been shot this year as of May 11, double the number at the same time last year

“We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” KIPP D.C.’s operation team wrote in the note. “We will continue to work with MPD and city leaders to ensure that students and staff are safe at school. We encourage parents to talk with their children and monitor their wellbeing and emotional health.”

GiftOutline Gift Article