Trial for men charged in D.C. 10-year-old’s 2018 killing nears end

Three months ago, federal prosecutors set out to prove that six Washington-area men should be convicted of crimes for involvement in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson as she stood with her older sister near an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now, as the city grieves over the fatal shooting of another 10-year-old girl in an indiscriminate hail of gunfire, the men’s trial is nearing its end.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys last week began a lengthy presentation of closing arguments, which are expected to continue in the days ahead. Senior homicide prosecutor Laura Bach told jurors that the masked men who jumped out of a stolen Infiniti and sprayed 50 bullets into the Clay Terrace courtyard in the early evening of July 16, 2018, were not targeting anyone specifically.

But one of their bullets, fired from an assault rifle, pierced Makiyah’s back, exited her chest and “obliterated” her heart, Bach said. Four other people in the courtyard, in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, were also shot and wounded.

“On this day, a little girl lost her life, and a community was changed forever,” Bach told jurors. “It has been five years. It is time for these men to own up and face judgment day for what they have done.”

The closing arguments began Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court. Just two days earlier, on Mother’s Day, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was shot in a similar barrage of gunfire as she rode in a vehicle with her family in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, less than three miles from where Makiyah lived.

Arianna died Wednesday. No arrest has been made in her killing.

Six of the 11 people who were arrested in connection with Makiyah’s shooting are on trial: Quentin Michals, 25, of Southeast Washington; Qujuan Thomas, 24, of Southeast Washington; Isaiah Murchison, 23, of Southeast Washington; Darrise Jeffers, 23, of Southeast Washington; Gregory Taylor, 27, of Southeast Washington; and Marquell Cobbs, 21, of Clinton, Md. When the case goes to the jurors, they will have to sort through nearly 2,000 exhibits and the testimony of dozens of witnesses, as they determine whether the men should be convicted of charges including conspiracy, first-degree murder, and aiding and abetting.

Defense attorneys have argued that jurors should consider their clients’ individual conduct and culpability — or lack thereof — in the events before, during and after Makiyah was shot. Last week, Julie Swaney, Thomas’s attorney, asked Judge Robert Okun for a mistrial, claiming another defense lawyer “sounded like a second prosecutor” as she talked about the allegations against others. Okun rejected her request.

The attorneys also argued that prosecutors have mistaken a group of local rappers for being part of a neighborhood street gang and wrongly interpreted lyrics from their songs and social media videos as evidence of a crime.

“It’s like a puzzle with pieces that don’t fit,” said defense attorney Elizabeth Weller, who represents Murchison. “The government is trying to make pieces fit that don’t fit.”

The trial has been lengthy and emotional. Makiyah’s grandmother was ushered out of the courtroom in tears as Bach played a video from the body camera of one of the first responding police officers. The footage showed Makiyah — her eyes closed tightly — lying in her older sister’s arms on the floor of their apartment, being cared for by her mother and neighbors as they waited for help to arrive.

Bach said the six men on trial were part of a neighborhood street gang known as the Wellington Park crew.

The shooting, she said, was retaliation for a series of other shootings — some fatal, others not — that occurred in 2017 and pitted the Wellington Park crew against several rivals, including those from Clay Terrace, where Makiyah and her family lived.

The six men, prosecutors argued, bought and sold firearms and proudly displayed them on social media posts — sometimes using code words to refer to their activities, such as “drake” to mean gun, “leg” to mean extended magazine and “eggs” to mean bullets. Bach showed jurors text messages and social media posts that she said showed proved the men were violent and feuding with others.

In one video posted after Makiyah’s killing, Michals and Murchison rapped that they were “the reason the murder rate is high.” Another video showed Cobb and Price rapping, “They scared to go outside. Because of the homicide.”

Defense attorneys countered that videos showing their clients holding guns or rapping about violence did not connect them to Makiyah’s killing and that prosecutors were wrong to lump them all together.

“It is tragic and horrible that Makiyah died and four people were shot,” Weller said. “But you just don’t hold anybody responsible. You hold the people who actually did it responsible.”

Added Errin Scialpi, Michals’s attorney: “Just because they rapped and discussed rappers they didn’t like, doesn’t mean they were making plans to kill rappers they didn’t like.”

The shooters wore masks and latex gloves. Fingerprints from only two of the defendants, Taylor and Murchison, were found on the stolen car that was used, according to trial testimony. Weller noted that government fingerprint experts had been fired by the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences for “credibility issues” and “falsifying records.” That forensic office remains unaccredited.

Okun is scheduled to oversee a trial for two additional co-defendants later this month.

