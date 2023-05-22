Woman charged with murder in Rock Creek Parkway crash that killed three

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a March 15 crash on Rock Creek Parkway that killed a Lyft driver and two men he was taking home from a night out in D.C., the Park Police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Nakita Marie Walker, a 43-year-old from Washington, was charged with second-degree murder. Efforts to reach her family were not successful.

Mohamed Fofana, the 44-year-old brother-in-law of the Lyft driver killed in the collision, said police told him that officers had arrested the woman Monday.

The woman, driving an SUV, collided with the Lyft driver’s sedan after fleeing a traffic stop for a speeding violation, police said previously. The SUV had more than 40 outstanding traffic tickets with fines that, at the time, totaled $12,300.

It was unclear Monday afternoon whether the SUV belonged to the woman arrested.

Families of the victims of the crash — Mohamed Kamara, 42, the Lyft driver, and Olvin Torres Velasquez and Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, the 23-year-olds in his ride-share — had called for authorities to hold the driver accountable for the fatal crash.

Fofana on Monday said he and his family were relieved to learn about the arrest.

“We can’t bring him back and all the other folks who lost their lives in that accident,” Fofana said. “But it’s a step toward accountability and making sure that person is held responsible for destroying three family’s lives.”

The SUV was far from the only vehicle in the region to rack up significant unpaid fines. According to data from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, more than 2,100 vehicles in D.C. had at least 40 outstanding tickets, and about 1,200 cars were linked to fines exceeding $20,000 over the past five years. In all, more than 6.2 million traffic tickets totaling nearly $1.3 billion in fines and penalties had not been paid to D.C. since Jan. 1, 2000. A city council member has since called a roundtable, scheduled for early next week, to discuss frequent offenders on the roads.

The deadly crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. The three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and two people in the SUV — a man and a woman — were transported to a hospital with injuries that were initially believed to be life-threatening. Both, though, survived.

Under D.C. law, speeding violations captured by a traffic cameras mean the owner of the vehicle can rack up fines, but the person or people driving those cars can maintain their licenses — because the ticket is not tied to a particular person. If vehicles have two or more tickets that remain uncontested after 30 days, the District can boot and tow them. But employees with the city’s towing and booting authority must spot the vehicle parked in a public space.

