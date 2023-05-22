Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 70 years ago, a 14-year-old Jim Fearson took an after-school job at a little gas station on the Virginia side of Chain Bridge. Each spring, the river below would fill with shad on their annual breeding migration. And each spring, the gas station would fill with anglers buying supplies to catch them.

Jim contacted me after reading my recent column on the Nungesser shad spoon, a fishing lure invented by Washingtonian Bob Nungesser to catch shad. It’s still being made today.

When I was researching that column, I came across newspaper articles on how unique the spoon was. It was a lure designed to imitate a tiny bait fish, enticing a hungry shad to chase it and take it into its mouth.

But for decades — centuries? — that’s not how shad were caught in rivers such as the Potomac. Often, nets were used. But what the anglers who came into the Amoco gas station wanted were snag hooks.

Advertisement

“I sold the snag hooks in different sizes,” Jim told me. “Some had one or two barbs. Some were like a grappling hook.” These had three hooks that curved up along a central shaft.

The hooks, weighted with lead, would be thrown into the river and reeled in. They were true to their name, snagging shad indiscriminately.

“Fishermen would come up sometimes with two or three or more shad on one hook,” Jim said. “They’d fill up garbage cans and bushel baskets. I can’t even estimate how many fish were in that river.”

Said Jim: “It wasn’t a sport-fishing thing. It was a fill-my-larder kind of thing. When the herring and the shad were running, virtually mobs of people came down there to fish. They were there after food. They weren’t there for sport.”

Jim said he’d sell hundreds of snag hooks every season. The gas station also did a brisk business in soft drinks and homemade sandwiches wrapped in wax paper.

Advertisement

When it became dark, Jim could look down from the ledge upon which the gas station sat and see fires glowing along both sides of the riverbank below.

“I guess people built fires to keep warm,” he said. “Fishing went on 24 hours a day. There were cars with Maryland tag, cars with Pennsylvania tags — just a lot of people. It was a whole different time.”

It wasn’t just the fishing that was different in 1950. Back then, Jim hitchhiked to work from Arlington, where his mother was a telephone operator and his father a pipe-coverer. (A pipe-coverer? “They covered steam pipes and hot water pipes with asbestos coating,” Jim said. “Just about everybody died of lung cancer. My dad did not. My grandfather did and all my uncles did.”)

Jim turned his after-school job at the Amoco station into a regular job throughout high school.

Advertisement

“It was just a teeny old gas station with two or three pumps,” he said. “It was my job to pump gas. I had to wash the windshield, check the water in the battery, check the oil and, if asked, check the tire pressure. If I didn’t wash the windshield and they complained about it, the cost of their gas was free and it came out of my salary.”

As for engine oil, it wasn’t sold in cans but in glass jars that Jim had to fill from barrels behind the station, each full of a different grade of oil.

Jim went on to a career with C&P Telephone. Now 87, he lives in Oak Hill, Va. I asked him whether his experience with the annual shad run inspired him to become an angler.

“No,” he said. “It smelled. The people fishing, when they would come up with those buckets of fish, they smelled so bad. They would just throw their stuff in the back seat of their cars and off they’d go. That cured me of fishing.”

GiftOutline Gift Article