Suspicious package probed after crash near White House, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A driver was detained after a truck crashed near the White House on Monday night, touching off a suspicious package investigation, according to public safety officials. The incident prompted the evacuation of a nearby hotel. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A box truck “collided with barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square” and the “driver was detained,” the Secret Service said.

The cause and manner of the crash remained under investigation, the agency said about 11 p.m. It said roadways and walkways were closed as the inquiry went on.

The D.C. fire department was sent to 16th and H streets NW, a block from the White House grounds, to take part in a suspicious package investigation, said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman. He said the department was summoned about 9:40 p.m.

The Hay-Adams hotel at that intersection, across the street from Lafayette Square, was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, a hotel official said.

D.C. police were sent to the scene of the truck crash to assist another public safety agency, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

It was unclear late Tuesday what the truck contained. No name was available for the person detained.

GiftOutline Gift Article