Alvaro Alejandro Pacheco Ramos, of Columbia, Md., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter, Arlington County police said. He was being held in jail pending a bond hearing Wednesday, court records show.

A 38-year-old man was arrested after a car crash that led to the death of a pedestrian, police said.

Pacheco Ramos “was traveling eastbound on King Street when he struck the pedestrian as she was crossing the roadway” Monday night, police said. He was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving, officials said.