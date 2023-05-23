Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’ve been looking for a sign — any kind of sign, Lord — today’s your lucky day. This is a column about signs. Jim Kessler doesn’t take the bus to work — he rides a Red Line train — but on his lunchtime walks from his office at the American Chemical Society, he sees plenty of people waiting for the bus at 16th and M streets NW.

“They’re doomed,” he said. “I just go over to them and say, ‘Are you waiting for the bus?’”

If they are, he tells them they’re in the wrong place. Yes, there is a shelter there — awning, bench, big map with downtown bus routes — but it’s not a bus stop. It used to be a bus stop, but the S2 and S9 buses don’t come up that block of 16th anymore. Now they come west on M before hanging a right on 16th for their journey to Silver Spring.

The operative bus stop for those routes is on the northeast side of the intersection, where there is an official white pole topped by an official Metrobus sign.

Advertisement

Jim can’t hang out at the dead bus stop all the time, directing people to the live one. So about three months ago, he made a sign and taped it to the old bus shelter: “The S2 and S9 buses DO NOT stop here anymore. They stop on the corner across M Street.”

Said Jim: “Sometimes I see somebody lean over and read the sign. They get this moment of recognition and I see them go across the street. I see them get on a bus. It really works, so that’s good.”

When the sign gets ripped down — that happens every few weeks — Jim replaces it.

Now, you might wonder, as I did, why WMATA doesn’t make its own sign. Or move the bus shelter. Or remove the shelter. Or take down the route map that gives the shelter a whiff of bus-stop-ness. (Bus-stop-pitude?)

Jim said, “I was hoping that Metro could put something up that’s more permanent. And really simple and clear.”

Advertisement

And maybe in Spanish. When I visited the shelter, I tried to explain to a Spanish-speaking couple sitting on the bench that no bus would ever come for them. I’m not sure they understood me.

WMATA spokesman Ian Jannetta said there had been a sign directing riders to the new bus stop, but it had been removed. A crew went out Tuesday afternoon to put up a new sign. “We apologize to our customers for the confusion,” he wrote in an email.

Turn, turn, turn — or not

While we’re on the subject of signs, the District’s Forbes Maner spotted a fun one at 14th and G streets NW. It prohibits left turns Monday through Friday from “7 AM-6:30 AM.”

“Obviously no one proofreads signs,” wrote Forbes.

Or maybe the sign is accurate? Perhaps there’s a scant 30 minutes every weekday when drivers can go wild and turn left at that intersection?

A kiss-off

In a perfect world, there are just the right number of signs. If you can’t have that, it’s better to have too many than too few. That, at least, is the way I think.

Advertisement

Which brings us to the Silver Spring Kiss & Ride. It’s atop the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center. But when I exited the station the other day, I tried to imagine I was a newcomer. Where was the Kiss & Ride?

There’s an information sign just beyond the turnstiles. It’s big, but oddly easy to miss, with a bus route map, a Metro system map and an exploded view of the transit center’s three levels. You’ll find a tiny legend for the Kiss & Ride on that diagram.

But entering the maw of the transit center you won’t see any signs for it. Above the up escalator is a sign directing people to the attractions of Level 2: Bus Bays 218 to 232, MARC trains, Peter Pan Bus Lines and TRiPS. (I had no idea what that was. It might be better to call it Commuter Assistance.)

On Level 2, the first sign you’ll see for Level 3 directs people toward more bus bays and the Ramsey Avenue exit. It’s only above the up escalator that you’ll see a sign for the Kiss & Ride.

Advertisement

Maybe Metro expects people to intuitively know where a Kiss & Ride would be. Maybe it expects people to scrutinize that first information sign. But signs should offer continual validation. Even if I’ve ascertained that the Kiss & Ride is on Level 3, I don’t see a sign reassuring me of that until I’m almost there.

Also, Metro should remember that first-timers meeting at the Kiss & Ride will already be anxious and unsure. I implore people who design public spaces to please audit their bus stops, transit centers, subway stations, train stations and airports and practice good signing.

GiftOutline Gift Article