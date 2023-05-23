Woman charged in assaults at Maryland day care will remain jailed

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A 23-year-old woman was ordered to remain in jail pending trial after prosecutors say she recorded videos of herself assaulting two 3-year-olds at a day care in Oxon Hill in April. Kayla Greenwell of Oxon Hill faces charges of second-degree assault in connection with incidents from her employment at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning. She is accused of kicking a chair out from underneath a boy, which caused him to fall. She is also accused of picking up and throwing a girl to the ground and kicking her, according to an indictment.

“She preyed on the most vulnerable of our community, the children,” Ashley Elias, an assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s County, said after Greenwell’s bail review hearing Tuesday. “I do believe it was an appropriate ruling by the judge because, again, we would argue she is a danger to the children of Prince George’s County.”

Max Frizalone, Greenwell’s defense attorney, asked for a bond review for his client after two felony counts of second-degree child abuse against her were dropped.

In court Tuesday, Frizalone argued that prosecutors couldn’t say whether the children were injured, and to his understanding, there were no injuries, based on the felony counts being dropped.

“For the felony child abuse … there’s an additional threshold for injury, and so these children were 3 years old and were unable to articulate on their own any additional injury, other than the obvious injuries we see in the videos,” Elias said in response to questions at a news conference.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) said at the news conference that the charges Greenwell faces are “extremely serious” and that each one carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Frizalone said Greenwell had only been working at the day care for about 10 days when the alleged assaults occurred. According to charging documents, investigators received videos in an anonymous message that show Greenwell physically assaulting two 3-year-olds on April 5. One of the children turned 4 on Tuesday, Elias said in court.

One video showed Greenwell kicking a chair from underneath a boy, which caused him to fall on his bottom, and he can “be seen with a pained expression on his face because of the fall,” police said in the charging documents. In another video, Greenwell is seen picking up a girl and “throwing her down onto the ground,” and in a third video, kicking the girl repeatedly “in an attempt to get her off of the bed.” Greenwell then “proceeds to use her foot to push the mattress from underneath” the girl, the documents state.

Frizalone argued in court that Greenwell confessed to police and has no prior criminal record. He said the day-care center has since been shut down. Frizalone did not provide evidence during the hearing but suggested that his client was not the sole reason for the closure.

“To suggest that somehow her actions were somehow less of an issue because other people might have been doing it, which again we don’t have any evidence of at this point … that whole rationale is clearly flawed,” Braveboy said at the news conference afterward. “Everyone is responsible for their own criminal actions, and that’s what we’re doing in this case — holding her responsible.”

On the day care’s website, the main page includes a message: “The center is currently closed.” Efforts to reach a representative of the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning on Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful. The Maryland State Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment about the closure of the day-care center.

Frizalone asked that Greenwell be released on unsecured bond to a private home, where she would be among family members and where there would be no minors. But Judge Darren Johnson ordered her held, saying that the case is concerning and could involve “predatory violence.”

Before the ruling, Greenwell’s mother, Denise Deal, testified in court. Deal told the court that if her daughter were released “it won’t happen again.” She said she knows what the videos showed, but her daughter didn’t post the material herself and was doing “what the day care was telling her to do.”

“She wouldn’t hurt nobody,” Deal said in court. “I do feel sorry for the kids.”

