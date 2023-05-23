Man, 37, fatally shot Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C., police say

Michael Ashby Jr. was shot and killed just after 1:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE. Police said he had no fixed address.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities had not made an arrest in his killing. Homicides were up 11 percent compared to the same time in 2022, a year when there were more than 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades.