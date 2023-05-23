D.C. officer guilty of chokeholds in latest U.S. police abuse prosecution

Video recorded by officer Mark L. Clark's body-camera shows a July 13, 2018 incident that led to Clark being found guilty of excessive force. (Video: U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia)

A three-decade veteran of the D.C. police department was found guilty Tuesday of violating the civil rights of two young District men by using illegal chokeholds in separate incidents at McDonald's restaurants five days apart in July 2018.

A jury deliberated for just over two days before convicting former officer Mark L. Clark of using excessive force under color of law. The guilty verdict made the officer the 10th law enforcement or corrections worker since 2022 to be indicted with or convicted of such charges, abuse or homicide in D.C. for conduct while on-duty. Clark, 57, retired after being accused in August 2020 of using trachea or carotid artery holds, dangerous techniques that involve applying pressure to the front or both sides of the neck.

Police have increasingly banned such holds following the deaths of Eric Garner in 2014 and George Floyd in 2020. Prosecutors in New York City this month filed manslaughter charges charges against Daniel Penny, a former Marine, in the chokehold death of homeless man Jordan Neely on the subway

The holds can cut off air flowing through the windpipe or the blood supply to the brain, risking strokes or brain damage within seconds even if a person remains conscious, physicians say.

Neither of Clark’s alleged victims suffered permanent injury, and some police advocates say the rise in officer prosecutions is contributing to historic staffing shortages in places including Washington, as the city is struggling to combat gun violence and carjackings. But Clark’s own body-camera footage helped prove he abused his authority, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said.

“We will pursue any case where an officer breaches that trust and injures a member of the community that they are sworn to protect,” Graves said in a written statement. “It’s critical that we not tolerate such offenses, especially when the vast majority of officers honor their obligations and the Constitutional rights of every citizen.”

According to prosecutors, Clark was on a shift break at about 9:30 p.m. on July 13, 2018, when he assaulted an 18-year-old with a prohibited trachea hold outside a McDonald’s in Southwest Washington near the National Mall. On July 18 at 8:45 a.m., Clark was in police uniform and acting as a security guard when he allegedly used both holds against a different man at another restaurant at 2529 Good Hope Road SE.

Both sides agreed the 18-year-old had called Clark a racial slur and allegedly threw a cup at the officer who had just physically confronted one of the teen’s friends in the first incident. In the second case, Clark confronted a man who used a restaurant bathroom without ordering food. The man — who was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet and waiting for his probation officer — then asked to see Clark’s supervisor before the pair began to argue, assistant U.S. attorneys Michael Truscott and George Eliopoulos said.

In both instances, Clark “took that [police] badge and used it as a pretext and weapon,” Truscott said in closing arguments Thursday. “He wanted a fight, and he was going to get it, because he wanted to ‘handle’ these young men.”

Clark’s defense called body-camera footage of the incidents ambiguous and argued that his client acted reasonably to protect himself and others, including young children and older customers, from violence or the threat of violence. Clark did not take the stand, but his attorney cast him as the victim of overzealous prosecutors after a lifetime spent protecting civilians, including in one restaurant where a manager said crime was an ongoing concern, with gunshots, stabbings and overdose deaths in the past.

“After 31 years with the police and his service in the Navy before that, you are judging [Clark] on two minutes of camera footage, five years after the fact,” defense attorney Christopher Macchiaroli said in closing arguments.

Clark’s defense cited “doubt after doubt after doubt” about whether the officer intentionally used excessive force, whether the men were actually injured, and whether a reasonable officer would have acted any differently.

While prosecutors introduced images “with Clark’s hands to the neck” as evidence, Macchiaroli said, defense exhibits showed “still shots with [Clark’s] his hands grabbing clothes.”

Neither victim testified during the seven-day trial, or reported neck injuries or difficulty breathing immediately after their arrest by Clark, Macchiaroli said. A dismissed use of force complaint against Clark in 2017 was excluded from the trial. Also omitted were the first victim’s two arrests since 2020 in D.C. that U.S. prosecutors declined to charge, and the second victim’s mental health history, past use of force complaints against police, drug trafficking offense and current incarceration on an unrelated conviction and probation violation.

Clark’s camera did not show it, but a second officer’s body-camera revealed that the first victim and another of his friends grappled with Clark during their encounter, putting their hands on him after the officer nearly drove his motorbike into them on a sidewalk, Macchiaroli said. The second victim told police after his arrest that he was deeply depressed, bipolar and schizophrenic, and that he wanted to cause bodily harm to himself and others before he put his hand in his pocket and took a step toward the officer, Clark’s attorney added.

“This is the person who had his hands in his pockets, aggressively approaching officer Clark,” the defense attorney said, "And he had to make a split-second decision” whether the man in Good Hope Road case posed an actual threat to others in the restaurant.

Clark never used his gun, baton or pepper spray, which could have caused actual injury, his attorney said, although a government expert witness said he could have pulled his service weapon.

“He had the ability to take more force, and he didn’t,” Macchiaroli said.

The heavyset and gray-haired Clark, who moved around the courthouse with a rolling walker and like the victims is Black, faces up to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison at sentencing Aug. 30 before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols. Jurors left the courthouse and Macchiaroli declined to comment after the verdict.

Clark told an arriving officer that he had been having trouble with the same young men at a CVS a few blocks away, and that he believed the first victim had thrown a cup that hit him in the helmet when both the 18-year-old and one of his friends began fighting with him.

Clark’s body camera shows him driving his motorcycle toward the 18-year-old’s group, then turning around, driving onto the sidewalk and confronting the two men, who begin grappling with him when he dismounts.

