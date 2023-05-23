The DMV’s outdoor movie season is heating up; grab a date and blanket

Cinematery

When: The first Friday of the month from June 2 to Sept. 1, beginning at sunset.

The reel deal: Congressional Cemetery’s calendar is anything but dead over the summer, with outdoor yoga, 5K races and movies in addition to its usual weekend tours. The theme of this year’s monthly series is “Tim Burton’s Summer of Surreal,” with a quartet of the director’s most-loved films. Screenings are outdoors, surrounded by tombstones — one of the most unusual settings in the area. Bring picnic blankets or low stools, as taller chairs are banned. Attendees are welcome to BYOB, though alcohol is for sale, and complementary popcorn is included. Advance tickets are required. Gates open roughly an hour before sunset — check the website for each movie’s times — and admission is a recommended donation of $10.

Highlights: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (July 7), “Batman” (Aug. 4). See the full schedule.

Where to meet beforehand: The cemetery is less than a 10-minute walk from the Potomac Avenue Metro station, and there are a handful of options right by the Metro: The Roost, the food hall from the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, which includes sushi, pizza and burger concepts as well as Shelter, a 50-tap beer bar; Trusty’s, a divey neighborhood hangout with a comfortable second-story patio, food prepared on a flat-top grill and a school-bus-themed bar; and Hill East Burger, which specializes in — what else? — smoked burgers, from the owner of Republic Cantina.

Where to pick up a picnic: Four blocks from Congressional Cemetery is Capitol Hill’s newest Safeway, which opened in the summer of 2020. It has all the chips, hummus and snacks you need, plus ready-made salads and sandwiches. As a bonus, it includes an extensive wine cellar and cold beer selection. If you’d rather get takeout, the Slice Joint pizza at the Roost and the chicken nuggets or chili from Hill East Burger travel well.

Where to go afterward: Again, the cemetery is somewhat isolated — pick one of the bars mentioned above, though the Roost closes at 10 p.m. Alternately, you’re about a mile (or a one-stop Metro ride) from Barracks Row, where attractions include As You Are, Valor Brewpub and Crazy Aunt Helen’s.