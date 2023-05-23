Fairfax County creates task force for future of troubled Lake Accotink

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday created a task force charged with recommending whether the sediment-filled Lake Accotink should be restored, an effort to balance local sentiments over the cherished body of water with the reality that pollution from urban runoff will continue to drive up cleanup costs. In March, Fairfax public works officials recommended that the county abandon plans to dredge the 105-year-old human-made lake in the Springfield area for a fourth time since 1965, estimating that the project would cost $95 million, or more than three times more than initially expected.

With sediment from surrounding roads flowing in at a rapid pace during rainy weather, another $395 million would be needed to keep the 55-acre lake intact over a 25-year period alone, the public works department said, adding that the cleanup effort would mean clearing away about seven acres of nearby trees and as many as 50,000 truck trips through the area for several years, with smaller “maintenance” dredge projects needed every five years.

The agency recommended that the once-eight-foot-deep lake, which already has sediment banks reaching the water’s surface, be allowed to become a semiaquatic wetland.

The ensuing outrage from a local community that for decades has used Lake Accotink and its wooded trail network as a favorite spot for picnics or hiking moved county officials to allow for more public input before the fate of lake is decided.

On Tuesday, the county’s supervisors formed a community task force that, among other things, will review studies conducted about the previous dredging plan and determine whether it makes sense to pursue a hybrid option, with some areas of open water along a managed wetland.

The task force, which will convene during the summer, will headed by former board chair Sharon Bulova (D) and include former local supervisor John C. Cook (R) as well as representatives from local community organizations, nonprofit and environmental groups and the county park authority.

“This will be a very significant process,” James R. Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), whose district includes a large portion of Lake Accotink, said before the board unanimously approved the motion he introduced to create the task force. “It’s really important to bring the community and the community’s representatives into this process, rather than our staff and our consultants doing work and then reporting it to the community.”

Supervisor Rodney R. Lusk (D-Lee), whose district also includes the lake, called the issue “vexing.”

“I know there is a lot of emotion around it, and I acknowledge that,” he said. “As a person who uses Lake Accotink, I appreciate the value, and I appreciate the trails and the water features. All of those amenities are very important.”

Anger over the county public works department’s recommendation to abandon the dredging plan, which the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved in 2019, may cause tensions on the task force.

Allan Robertson, president of Save Lake Accotink, a community group that will participate in the task force, called that recommendation a breach of public trust after years of discussions about dredging.

“We were betrayed, and the result was a death sentence for Lake Accotink, an injustice based on admitted erroneous and incomplete data,” Allan said, in a statement. “The Lake Accotink Sediment Solutions Task Force is a stay of execution that must be a positive step in correcting this injustice and in repairing public trust.”

After decades of efforts to save the lake whose encompassing park draws about 250,000 visitors per year, the county wants to be as deliberate as possible about next steps, said Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large), the board chair.

“Whatever decision is made here will undoubtedly shape the future of this treasured facility for lifetimes,” McKay said. “This is not a decision we make and then we can change it a year or two from now.”

