Driver in D.C. crash that killed 3 had blood alcohol above limit, police say

The woman accused of crashing into a sedan on Rock Creek Parkway — killing a Lyft driver and the two young men he was taking home — told investigators she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the collision, and she had blood alcohol levels registering above the legal limit just afterward, police alleged in newly released court documents.

Nakita Marie Walker, a 43-year-old from Washington, had a blood alcohol level of .10 g/100mL, above the legal limit of .08 g, police alleged in an arrest warrant. The level in her urine registered at .20 g/100mL, double the legal limit of .10 g, police alleged, though experts warn urine tests can be misleading.

Walker was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder in the March 15 incident, which police said occurred after she fled a traffic stop in an SUV, crossed the center line at a curve in the road and crashed into the Lyft. Walker was driving north between 72 and 100 miles per hour, according to the warrant made public Tuesday. At the time of the collision, the Lyft was traveling southbound between 35 and 36 miles per hour, according to the newly released warrant.

Walker had three previous DUI convictions, court records show, and the SUV she drove that night — which she co-owned with her estranged husband, according to the warrant — had 49 outstanding tickets with unpaid fines that totaled $12,300. The deadly crash has spurred outrage that officials are not doing enough to keep drivers with repeated offenses off D.C. roads.

In emotional testimony at a D.C. Council hearing Tuesday, residents and medical professionals urged action from city officials.

“She had clearly, over and over, over the course of years, shown a track record for using that [driver’s] license in a way that put the public at risk of serious injury or death, without any real evidence that her behavior had changed,” said Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) at a roundtable he convened Tuesday about the issue.

In an interview with investigators, Walker said she drank alcohol and smoked marijuana that night but blamed a man in the passenger’s seat of her car for making her drive and pushing her leg to accelerate away from police, according to court documents.

Her public defender echoed that argument in court Tuesday, saying it was the passenger who had an open container of Hennessy and a firearm. The attorney, Jessica Willis, requested Walker be placed on home confinement, calling the second-degree murder charge “a very aggressive charging decision.”

But Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe ordered her held, citing her past DUI convictions and asserted that, despite being on probation for those cases, she “chose to drink and drive again.”

Walker appeared in D.C. Superior Court in a wheelchair, with what her attorney said was a shattered femur, broken left wrist and fractured sternum. About 20 of the victim’s family members were also in the courtroom.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Efforts to reach Walker’s family were not successful. The Department of Motor Vehicles, by Tuesday, had not responded to questions about whether she had completed required traffic safety programs that came with her criminal cases. It was also unclear whether she had a valid driver’s license.

In two of her past DUI cases, she was sentenced to 15 days of confinement, court records show. In all of them, she faced probation with conditions, including at one point not being allowed to drive unless the vehicle had an ignition interlock.

The three people killed in the March crash were Mohamed Kamara, a 42-year-old Lyft driver working extra hours to save up for a trip to see his wife and daughter in Sierra Leone; and 23-year-old friends Olvin Torres Velasquez and Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, who called for a ride after a late dinner in D.C.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. In an interview with investigators, Walker offered an account of what happened that night, though she said she had no memories of the actual collision, according to police charging documents.

Walker said that she and a man drove to see “Scream VI” in theaters and that the man brought a “big bottle of Hennessey.” He drank during the movie and then drove her to a gas station in Southeast D.C., Walker said, according to court documents. She told investigators that she did not drink during the movie; the man initially claimed to police that she had.

Walker told police that she drank after they stopped in Southeast and that, at one point in the night, she smoked marijuana with the man, according to the documents. Walker and the man separated for about 20 minutes, she said, before she picked him up at the gas station to drive back to her place.

The man drove at one point, Walker told investigators, and they switched “because he was going to roll up the weed.” She said she did not want to drive, but he was adamant that she did, according to the documents.

Walker told investigators that when an officer pulled her over, the man said he was scared of the police because he had a gun. She said the man told her to “go, go” and “pushed her leg because she was driving too slowly,” according to the court documents.

The man, in interviews with police, offered shifting accounts of his relationship with the woman and what happened, according to charging documents. He first told police that the two were romantic partners, then later denied being in a relationship with her.

At one point, the man said that he drank while Walker drove and that he made sure Walker was not drinking inside the car because she was already “lit,” according to the warrant.

He also said the two got into an argument “about his request to let him drive instead of her.” He said he told Walker to slow down after she sped away from police.

In a later interview with police, the man said he “dozed off” during their drive and had no memory of being stopped by police. He also claimed he did not remember the crash, according to the warrant.

Police found a half-full bottle of liquor in the SUV, according to the warrant.

Court records show Walker’s history of driving offenses date back over a decade, when she was charged with driving without a license in a case that was later dropped. She faced DUI charges in 2015, 2018 and 2020, and ultimately pleaded guilty or was convicted in each case. She also settled in two separate civil cases, where she was accused of negligent and careless driving that injured other people, according to court records.

Most of the 49 violations recorded to her vehicle, listed on the DMV website, were for speeding. At least six citations since late October 2022 were for driving at least 25 mph over the speed limit.

The day of the crash, DMV data shows the SUV was caught on camera driving at least 25 mph over the speed limit in two locations east of the Anacostia River, about 2½ miles apart.

According to data from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, more than 2,100 vehicles in D.C. had at least 40 outstanding tickets, and about 1,200 cars were linked to fines exceeding $20,000 over the past five years. In all, more than 6.2 million traffic tickets totaling nearly $1.3 billion in fines and penalties had not been paid to D.C. since Jan. 1, 2000.

D.C. officials have said fines, mostly issued by traffic cameras, are the city’s top enforcement tool. But despite a robust automated traffic enforcement system that issues fines of up to $500 for speeding, a Washington Post analysis of DMV data found that thousands of drivers simply ignore the tickets.

At Tuesday’s council hearing, officials and residents recounted stories of loved ones killed or injured in crashes, caused in some cases by drivers with records of driving recklessly.

They told the story of 5-year-old Allison Hart, who was killed while riding a bike in a Brookland crosswalk in September 2021, and the long recovery process for an Alexandria man who was injured when he was pushed off his motorcycle by a driver on an SUV who at the time was due in court for another crash.

“It is excruciating for me to share what it was like to lose my child in a crash, what it was like to see the crash, to hear her … to see her mangled body,” Bryan Hart wrote in a letter to the council, read by Helaina Roisman, an injury prevention and outreach coordinator at George Washington University Hospital.

Roisman said a third of trauma patients in the hospital are crash victims.

Tess McEnery, whose husband was severely injured in a collision in 2016 as he was riding his motorcycle on Route 1 in Alexandria, said the driver of the other vehicle had been involved in a crash that killed a couple in Prince George’s and was scheduled to be arraigned on the day of the crash involving her husband. It took her husband, Jeff, a year to sit, stand and walk again, she said, and he lives with chronic pain.

“We should remove driving privileges from the most flagrant and repeat reckless drivers and impound the vehicles,” she said.

