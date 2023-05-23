Slight haze persists in Washington, weather service says

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One thing about hazes: As the word suggests they can be a little hazy, and not always easy to spot. But it seemed as if smoke from the wildfires in Canada once again affected our views in Washington of the sky and of sunrise and sunset. “Some smoke still lingers in the area,” the National Weather Service said.

It seemed to smudge the sky in the afternoon, and to add a reddish tinge in the east at sunrise and the west at sunset. Even if perhaps faintly.

Otherwise, Tuesday may have been notable for its very lack of notability, for the manner in which it kept environmental faith with so many other days this month.

The high temperature of 76 fell only two scarcely noticeable degrees below the average high for May 23 of 78 degrees.

Since May 10 in a show of environmental consistency, 10 days have had highs in the 70s, a temperature level unlikely to prompt the filing of grievances.

The other days had highs in the 80s.

And in common with most of the other days here this month, it did not rain on Tuesday.

