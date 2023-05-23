Man who crashed U-Haul near White House charged with threatening harm

A driver was detained May 22 after a truck crashed into security barriers along Lafayette Square, near the White House, the Secret Service said. (Video: Reuters)

U.S. Park Police arrested a man after a U-Haul truck crashed near the White House on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of the nearby Hay-Adams hotel. The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing.

Police declined to provide further details early Tuesday about the nature of the alleged threat to the president, vice president or their families.

Officials opened an investigation after the box truck hit security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, the Secret Service said. “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel,” agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said earlier Tuesday. He said a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver “may have intentionally struck” the barriers.

Earlier Tuesday, a Secret Service spokesman said the truck involved in the crash was “deemed safe” by D.C. police and that a driver was detained. Roads and walkways were closed during the investigation, according to the Secret Service.

