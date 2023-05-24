Montgomery council favors 4.7% tax hike, using reserves to close funding gap

percent

Elrich elicited strong reactions with his initial proposal for a 10-cent increase in the weighted property tax rate for residential properties and commercial businesses, riling critics including homeowners, businesses and developers who stand to lose money from the tax increase, but drawing support from teachers and families that want to see more money put toward public education. The move would have increased costs for a homeowner with an assessed property value of $500,000 by an additional $511 to $533.

Faced with the possibility of a recession and the existing high interest rates that have cooled the housing market, the council reached consensus early that the top line increase would need to come down. After the council identified a list of high-priority initiatives, some council members favored a 5.7 percent property tax increase that would have financed the entire list. But the majority felt that number was still too high and favored cutting some priorities to bring the tax increase down.

But the compromise did not sit well with everyone. Although the council shaved down the tax hike, it did not cut enough to balance the spending plan’s ongoing expenses without dipping into rainy-day funds and other one-time funding sources — a move typically reserved for emergencies and one-off expenses.

“The bottom line is this is not sustainable,” council member Kate Stewart (D-District 4) said in a statement.

Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) said in an interview that the council could have balanced the budget without raising taxes if it had been willing to make tough choices, such as cutting new government positions from the budget or repurposing job vacancies instead of adding more than 100 new roles even as nearly 1,500 positions remain vacant after pandemic-era staffing erosion.

“We had a choice, and we continue to have a choice, of whether we live within our means,” Friedson said.