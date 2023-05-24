D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser launches action plan to revitalize downtown

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Wednesday broadened her efforts to “reimagine” downtown with the launch of a framework for luring more residents and visitors to the city’s core, the latest piece of her administration’s focus on helping the District recover from the pandemic. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Bowser awarded a $200,000 grant to the DowntownDC Business Improvement District to conceptualize a “Downtown Action Plan,” which leaders described as a “once-in-a-century” opportunity to collect ideas to revitalize public spaces, create more retail opportunities or convert uses of office buildings downtown, among other possibilities. The Downtown BID will partner with the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District and Federal City Council to study what’s driving population and economic trends in D.C., and use the findings to deliver proposals for boosting the downtown economy to Bowser this fall.

“You have heard me talk about our recently released comeback plan, which is our five-year economic development strategy for D.C. It sets big goals. How do we create more jobs and opportunity?” Bowser said. “And that is why we are focused on the downtown part of the plan today — because our ability to fund programs in every neighborhood depends on the robust activity of our downtown.”

Wednesday’s announcement advances the administration’s multipronged attempt to reverse declining tax revenue from office properties downtown that have become increasingly vacant, jeopardizing funding for core services like transportation and public safety. After rising for several years, the assessed value of large office buildings fell by 13 percent in 2021, in turn reducing property tax liability. Property taxes for large office buildings made up about 9 percent of the District’s total revenue last year, showing their impact on the city’s economic vitality.

Advertisement

Bowser has made reviving downtown a linchpin of her third-term plans. In January, she announced her intentions to draw 15,000 more residents to the area in the next five years and add millions of square feet of new residential space, while calling on the Biden administration to return federal workers to the office in person. She also proposed a $41 million boost in fiscal 2028 to the city’s tax abatement to incentivize more office-to-residential conversion projects downtown to repurpose vacant or underused buildings — as other cities have considered nationwide.

While Bowser said the city probably would consult with the federal government to keep tabs on their return-to-work progress, she also said the city can’t bank on federal workers filling up the streets and sidewalks.

“We have unleashed our creativity,” Bowser said. “Of course, we want to get our federal workers back, but we acknowledge that there aren’t going to be as many as were here before, and we still have to reimagine our downtown. And so I sometimes take the view that we’re going to do it with or without you — rather do it with you, but I’ve got to do it regardless.”

Advertisement

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large), who chairs the council’s committee on business and economic development, said office-to-residential conversion is “not a panacea” but one part of a comprehensive approach. “I think the Downtown Action plan should help to lay that out,” he said.

Asked for specifics about the economic analysis and plans for implementation, Bowser said she wanted to defer to data analysis experts and did not want to get ahead of the community engagement process.

Residents and the public will be invited to submit ideas for downtown revitalization at three webinars this summer, said Leona Agouridis, president and CEO of the Golden Triangle BID; both BIDs plans to engage national experts in urban design, architecture, real estate and other sectors as they develop recommendations.

Advertisement

But Agouridis and Gerren Price, who leads the Downtown BID, did offer examples of potential areas of focus, including broad population, demographic and retail trends: What causes people to come to or leave the city? What entertainment or spaces are visitors seeking when they are here? What is the city lacking, or what spaces — like office buildings — are underused?

Price said, as an example, the city has a shortage of large spaces for meetings and conventions outside of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood. “So [we could be] looking at, could we turn some of our underutilized buildings into convention spaces, meeting spaces, and help us to do even more tourism?” Office space conversions, he said, could also include conversions to hotels.

Agouridis also raised the potential economic impact of luring more universities to D.C. — Bowser, for example, toured the University of Southern California’s new “Capital Campus,” also located in Golden Triangle, in April. “What do we think the impacts of universities would be on the economy here?” Agouridis said of potential questions to study. “Is it increased innovation? Is it increased pipeline for jobs? Does it bring in other businesses?”

Advertisement

Bowser said the two business improvement districts and Federal City Council will be expected to deliver recommendations to her by the fall, and that she will make decisions about what to include in her next budget proposal.

Bowser listed downtown revitalization among the top “guiding principles” of her fiscal 2024 budget formulation, which includes a near-$10 million investment over the next three fiscal years to revitalize Farragut Square — located in Golden Triangle — with planned improvements including new landscaping and an interactive water feature. The upgrades follow a $21 million overhaul of nearby Franklin Square in 2021, which was fitted with a fountain and pavilion, among other additions.

The D.C. Council is expected to take a second and final vote on next year’s budget later this month, which includes the increased tax abatement for office-to-residential conversions, though the council delayed a separate proposal from Bowser to remake the K Street corridor.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Bowser rolled out another $600,000 in grants to business improvement districts for the city’s “Streets for People” program to improve sidewalks, alleys and other public spaces, including the increasingly popular “parklets.”

She stood next to one such parklet along Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Golden Triangle as she made Wednesday’s announcement. The elevated platform, where people can sit or eat lunch in a converted traffic lane, was filled with hot-pink flower beds and a bar-like rail of yellow seating. A folk band sponsored by the D.C. Office of Planning began fiddling after the mayor and others finished speaking, and a haiku written by a 12th-grader was planted in one of the flower beds:

“empty snail shell

an echo

of dewdrops.”

GiftOutline Gift Article