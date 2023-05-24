Man arrested at McLean, Va., preschool had AK-47 in his car, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A Florida man who authorities say was trespassing at a McLean, Va., preschool Tuesday had an AK-47 rifle and other weaponry in his car and told officers he wanted to go to CIA headquarters, Fairfax County police said.

Officers arrested Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida, and charged him with felony possession of a firearm on the property of Dolley Madison Preschool, police said in a statement. Attempts to reach Sandow's family were not immediately successful. The school did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

About 11 a.m., police were called to the preschool after a community member saw a “strange man on the property,” police said. They said officers found Sandow, who said he had weapons inside his car. Police searched the car and found an AK-47 and a pistol, along with magazines and ammunition, officials said.

On Twitter, officials wrote that Sandow said he had been making his way to the CIA, which is near the school.

Police said they arrested Sandow, who was taken to the Fairfax County jail and held without bail.

Sandow did not make any threats, and the weapons never left the vehicle, police said, adding that it did not appear he was acting in conjunction with anyone else.

“We’re grateful to the community member who did the right thing and called us,” Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Yesterday, our officers took an AK-47 off the streets after a man was trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean. Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/l3Vdo12Ks8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 24, 2023

