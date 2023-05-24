Toddler was ‘tortured’ in fatal abuse case, Maryland prosecutors say

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

The murder case against Marlon Melendez rests on brutal injuries that police say he privately inflicted on a 16-month-old boy: broken ribs, a dislocated femur, a perforated intestine. But there was another part of his conduct — far from deadly but recorded by surveillance video — that authorities in Montgomery County, Md., assert is key to their case, as well.

“The defendant was seen on camera in a public restaurant abusing this child,” prosecutor Adrienne Ferrell said in court Tuesday. “The defendant takes a lemon, rubs the lemon with his finger, and puts his finger in the child’s eye. … This was not a one-time form of abuse. This was ongoing.”

“The victim in this case was tortured,” Ferrell added, citing the opinion of a physician involved in the investigation.

Melendez, charged with second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of Zavier Giron, was ordered held without bond by Montgomery District Judge Amy Bills, who called the allegations “probably one of the worst” cases of child abuse she had seen in 24 years as a judge and prosecutor.

Melendez, 28, spoke briefly in court, indicating the boy’s mother was to blame. “They need to investigate her more,” he said before his attorney, Elizabeth Zoulias, got him to stop talking.

Advertisement

She did not address the specifics of the case but told Bills that “while incredibly tragic, I think this is a situation where there is more to this story” than what emerged in initial allegations.

Melendez was Zavier’s mother’s boyfriend, and he tried to intimidate her, according to police and prosecutors. A month before the child’s death, they allege, Melendez sent her an expletive-laced text saying that her “cry baby kid” would send any man running away. Melendez is not the boy’s biological father, police said, and he regularly stayed at the woman’s apartment about two blocks east of downtown Silver Spring.

The case began at 4 a.m. March 11, when police and paramedics were called to the apartment for an unresponsive child. The boy was taken Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.

Advertisement

Doctors also observed bruises and scratches on the boy’s abdomen, head and arms, which his mother “offered no explanation for,” the detectives asserted in court papers.

A subsequent autopsy, investigators alleged, showed “multiple additional injuries consistent with child abuse. Specifically, the autopsy revealed a broken right femur with severe dislocation of the bone at the break site, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, a brain bleed, and a perforation in the small intestine that led to fluid leakage into the abdomen, which became infected.”

Pathologists who conducted the autopsy, detectives wrote, concluded that the intestine wound “could have only resulted from blunt-force trauma and that it occurred within 24 hours of [Zavier’s] death.”

As the medical examiners analyzed their results in March, April and May — ultimately ruling Zavier’s death a homicide from blunt-force trauma — investigators spoke with the child’s mother and her boyfriend, looked at their phones, spoke to others and learned the couple and child had dined at a Silver Spring restaurant on March 9.

Advertisement

“Restaurant surveillance footage shows Melendez eating soup that came with what appear to be lemon slices on the side,” detectives wrote. “At approximately 7:36 p.m., [the boy’s mother] got up and left the table briefly. While she was gone, the footage shows Melendez put lemon juice on his left index finger and then rub the lemon juice in [the victim’s] right eye.”

Melendez then squeezed the lemon in the face of the boy, who was clearly distraught on the video, according to court records. His mother returned to the table about two minutes later.

When she left a short time later, Melendez pulled the child by his hair and dug his thumb into the boy’s right temple, according to detectives

Investigators spoke with the mother’s sister, who recalled holding Zavier in February as Melendez entered the room. The boy “grabbed on to her tightly and seemed terrified of his presence,” the sister purportedly told investigators. “This struck her as odd because [Zavier] was an otherwise happy child.”

Advertisement

At least twice in the probe, Melendez agreed to come in and speak with detectives. In doing so, he allowed them to take his phone so they could look through its contents.

That process, investigators now assert, revealed that at 6 a.m. on March 11 — only 57 minutes after the boy had died and while police were still in the apartment — Melendez deleted his internet search history. The phone analysis revealed another search history deletion just hours before he’d come to talk to the detectives on March 29, according to court records.

Still, investigators allege, they were able to find that Melendez had searched for “internal bruising” around the same time he was researching the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where the autopsy of Zavier was performed.

The boy’s mother, 27, described how her child acted over the 24 hours before his death.

Advertisement

The morning of March 10, she said, Zavier began vomiting after he woke up and did so continually through the day. She said she treated him with over-the-counter medications for the nausea.

That night, the boy was restless, and she pulled him next to her to sleep. At 3:50 a.m., according to court papers, she awoke and noticed he “was not snoring, his arms were stiff, and his eyes were half open,” detectives wrote in court papers.

She said she told Melendez to call 911.

GiftOutline Gift Article