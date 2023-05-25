4 charged with concealing body of woman found shot in car at Va. hospital

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police have charged four people with felony concealment of a body in the April death of a woman who authorities say was found fatally shot in a vehicle left in a hospital parking lot, according to a Thursday news release. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police charged David Littlefield, 43; Eric Thompson, 36; Eric Rubio 35; and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29; with felony concealment of a body. Littlefield, Thompson and Rubio are of Alexandria, Va. Gallegos is from Maryland, police said.

On April 13, a community member found an unconscious woman, later identified as Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital, police said. Police said a medical examiner found Ochoa Guerrero, 33, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. According to a search warrant connected to the case, she did not have her phone with her in the vehicle.

Police said surveillance footage showed at 1:11 a.m. that day, Littlefield and Thompson drove Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle with Ochoa Guerrero to the hospital parking lot. Authorities allege Rubio and Gallegos picked up Littlefield and Thompson in an SUV.

Police said they believe Ochoa Guerrero’s death occurred at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue. Detectives are investigating the events led to Ochoa Guerrero’s death, which a search warrant indicates is being investigated as a murder case.

Robert Bezilla, an attorney representing Thompson, said Thompson has not entered a plea yet and that the prosecutors agreed to Thompson being released on bond.

“He was just a guy in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bezilla said.

Mark Nicewicz, an attorney representing Littlefield, also said his client was innocent.

“I don’t think he’s guilty,” Nicewicz said.

An attorney did not immediately return a request for comment, and an attorney for Gallegos was not listed.

All four people were booked in the Fairfax County jail, but only Rubio and Littlefield remain held with no bond.

Cate Brown contributed to this report.

