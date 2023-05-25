The 22 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Sunday, May 28

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

For the first time since 2019, the National Memorial Day Concert on the Capitol’s West Lawn is open to the public. The annual tribute to the armed forces, a mixture of musical performances and dramatic readings, is hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and includes appearances by country singer Trace Adkins, gospel icon Yolanda Adams, and soulful duo the War and Treaty, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra and military ensembles. The evening also includes tributes to Gold Star families and the 50th anniversary of U.S. troops returning from the Vietnam War. No tickets are required. Also, remember one of D.C.’s worst-kept secrets: The public can attend the dress rehearsal, too, which starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert begins at 8. Free.

Flowers of Remembrance Day at Arlington National Cemetery

The newest tradition at Arlington National Cemetery is Flowers of Remembrance Day, which allows members of the public to lay flowers on the plaza at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Do not bring your own flowers.) At 10 a.m., historians discuss the origins of Decoration Day — now Memorial Day — in the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater before leading a walking tour of the grounds. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Anxo sixth anniversary

Six years ago, when Anxo became the first licensed cider makers in D.C. since Prohibition, its debut ciders were made with crab apples foraged from the yards of friends. Today, the owners have a modern production facility and tasting room in Brightwood Park and collaborate with cider makers on both sides of the Atlantic. Taste their latest concoction — a dry-hopped cider created in collaboration with Right Proper Brewing and the Heurich House Museum — and signature ciders at a Brightwood block party on Sunday, accompanied by a DJ from the neighborhood’s HR Records. Six is the magic number at this “Anxo-versary,” with pours of cider, wine and cocktails for $6 each, as well as $6 Anxo burgers from Brightwood Pizza. Noon to 9 p.m. Free.

The Funset at Dew Drop Inn

The Funset — the mix of hip-hop, R&B, yacht rock and off-kilter jams that’s become one of D.C.’s essential indoor-outdoor dance parties — marks the long weekend by teaming up with Rock Creek Social Club, which has been rocking parties for more than a decade. DJs Jerome Baker III, Smudge, Harry Hotter, Jahsonic and Kenny M joining forces for a “No Work or School Monday” celebration might just burn down the Dew Drop, one of D.C.’s most idiosyncratic bars. 5 p.m. Free.

LSDXOXO at Flash

As LSDXOXO, Raushaan Glasgow has been one of underground dance music’s most vital DJs and producers for nearly a decade, living up to his mind-expansion-but-make-it-cute moniker at every turn. The Philly-born, Berlin-based talent — who has produced, remixed and collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Kelela and BbyMutha — has eclectic tastes that shine through in tracks and mixes that bring pop memories to dark club dance floors. And after years of ceding vocal duties to samples and chanteuses, his latest tracks feature his full voice, artistry and personhood. “When I began making music, I was scared to be seen,” he told Mixmag. “Now I’m proud to be seen and heard.” 10 p.m. $30.

Rare Essence Memorial Day Party at Ivy City Smokehouse

On the first weekend of June, go-go legend Rare Essence is set to perform at the Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia, alongside Backyard Band. But first, there’s a celebration in Rare Essence’s hometown: a Sunday night party at Ivy City Smokehouse featuring Jas Funk, hosted by comedian Billy the Kid with music from veteran DJ Big John. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $40.

Daylight 17th Anniversary Party at Art Whino

For almost two decades, Daylight’s mix of soulful house, old-school hip-hop and vintage R&B has been drawing crowds across the area, as DJ Divine, Big Tone and company have thrown parties at venues like Liv and Gypsy Sally’s — and Daylight has outlasted most of them. This year, Daylight’s anniversary party pops up at Ballston’s Art Whino, with DJs Divine, Bill Source and RBI joined by D.C. hip-hop trailblazer Priest Da Nomad for a special performance. The dress code is “fresh kickz.” 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $20.