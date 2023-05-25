Pr. George’s Council approves $5.4B budget without some wish list items

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Council members expressed frustration ahead of and after the vote, citing a lack of options before them as education spending dominated the proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Faced with increasing county needs, declining revenue projections and millions needed to implement sweeping state education reforms, the council saw many of its initiatives languish.

Council chairman Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) in a news conference detailed “serious concern” about the loss of programs the council envisioned to boost businesses and support residents who need it most: a guaranteed universal basic income pilot program; a healthy restaurants program targeting small businesses; and an emergency rental assistance program aimed at preventing county residents from experiencing price gouging, among others.

While the realities of a fluctuating fiscal climate and abating federal support that had shored finances up during the pandemic were not lost on Dernoga, he pointed to the county’s increasing reserves.

“Sometimes it is better to appreciate expenditures as being investments that will pay future dividends,” he said, noting that Prince George’s rainy day fund has surpassed $600 million — an increase of more than $125 million during his five years on the council.

Alsobrooks (D), who launched a bid for the U.S. Senate this month, deployed those emergency dollars to plug a $60 million gap in her spending plan after revenue projections took a turn this month instead of cutting services or exploring a tax hike.

In a news release, she described working with the council as a collaborative effort. The council unanimously passed the final budget in a vote of 10-0, marking the first opportunity to shape the county’s spending plan for the body elected last year. At-large council member Mel Franklin (D) did not cast a ballot Thursday because he was attending the meeting virtually.

Tensions surfaced among the members over how budget deliberations had been handled after Edward Burroughs III (D-District 8) amended the county’s appropriations amount to increase the state’s attorney’s operating expenses by $250,000 for the Emerging Adults Program, an intervention program for incarcerated young people. He cited the murder of a younger cousin in March and the youth of the suspects as an impetus for his decision.

“When I saw the names of the individuals who murdered my little cousin, I immediately Googled them,” he said, adding that he discovered one of them had previous charges. “I immediately thought, ‘How is it across this county, across this country that we’re seeing this cycle of young Black boys killing one another? And what could we do about it?’”

His amendment was an answer.

Council members Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large), Ingrid S. Watson (D-District 4) and Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9) voted against the amendment. Watson alleged that details about the amendment were only shared moments before its announcement, a sentiment echoed by Sakinda Skinner, the county executive’s liaison. Skinner said the county executive’s office would object to the amendment because, similar to Watson, information about it wasn’t shared and that the county wanted to move forward with the agreed-upon budget.

Wanika Fisher (D-District 2) abstained, citing transparency concerns that she said permeated the budget process.

“I can only speak from my own experience about being included in parts of conversation with this budget and not being included in parts of conversation,” she said.

Hawkins raised problems with how the body operates when not seated at the dais.

“You all consistently are doing things as a [group of] six, privately,” he said after Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7) chided others about their perception on the amendment process. “Then you get up here — and not all of you — and act like you’re the people’s counsel. I have challenges with that.”

Though the self-declared “people’s council” didn’t have some of its most ambitious progressive agenda items funded, it did spur budget enhancements.

The Jayz Agnew law, named in honor of a 13-year-old who was fatally shot while raking leaves in front of his home in November, received $250,000. The program will provide vouchers of up to $100 for security camera subscription costs and up to $200 for cameras bought by homeowners or lessees of properties. There will be a limit of one camera per household and two cameras per business.

Disadvantaged families will receive support via the $275,000 added to the United Communities Against Poverty, a nonprofit that manages Shepherd’s Cove Emergency Shelter.

The council also added an additional $3 million to be provided for grants to support various community organizations.

Oriadha said the budget is a good indicator of the path this council wants to explore, adding that she sees social services emphasized more than the past.

Vice chair and council member Wala Blegay (D-District 6) expressed her dismay that the county council couldn’t do more to grow the county and to aid those in need. Funding for items she cared about wasn’t about more than the dollar amount, she said.

“The differences between some of our ideas and views [to that] of the county executive was not a money issue, it was an agreement on policy,” Blegay said. “There were areas that we could’ve moved money around but it was a ‘no’.”

