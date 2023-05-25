Montgomery Council votes to tap reserves, raise taxes for school funding

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Montgomery County Council on Thursday voted to approve a $6.7 billion operating budget that, despite a 4.7 percent property tax increase, relies on reserves and one-time funding for some recurring expenses. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The plan — which leaves County Executive Marc Elrich’s ambitious spending proposal largely intact — swings a pendulum back toward more robustly funding county services after years of stasis as officials routed resources to address the coronavirus pandemic and its far-reaching effects.

While the council trimmed Elrich’s proposed 10 percent tax hike, it voted to meet 98 percent of his funding requests. Members agreed to boost spending about 6 percent above the current budget year to invest more in schools, public safety, affordable housing, economic development and county employee salaries and benefits. But some disagreed with dipping into one-time funds to do it, potentially setting up a budget shortfall in the future.

“It’s a worse bind that we’ve put ourselves in for next year,” said council member Kristin Mink (D-District 5), who was the sole council member to vote against the budget. Other members also questioned whether further tax increases or substantial cuts would be needed next year, even if the economy remains strong despite the looming threat of a recession.

Proposed funding increases for homeless services, behavioral health resources, pedestrian safety efforts and rising utility and fuel costs, among other things, did not make the final cut. Elrich and several council members said some of those cuts will likely lead the county to ultimately tap reserve funds to keep critical programs running.

Some key decisions occurred behind closed doors as the council, which was seated in December, navigated its first budget together ahead of a formal vote. Disagreements in private ultimately leaked out in public last week as some members expressed differences over transparency, taxes and how the county should balance its books.

Debate centered on a jump in funding requested by Montgomery County Public Schools, which said it needed about $3.2 billion to cover raises for teachers, keep class sizes from increasing and to move forward with initiatives aimed at improving the student experience. The council dedicated $3.165 billion — nearly half of the operating budget — to the school district, an increase of about 8.5 percent over last year’s allocation.

After weeks of public work sessions where council members debated funding priorities, the final reconciliation list was decided in private. Several people familiar with the process said this was not out of the norm, but some council members, including Mink and council member Will Jawando (D — At Large), took issue with how budget negotiations unfolded.

While a final list of cuts the council proposed was made public last week ahead of a straw vote, the process of reaching consensus played out privately. Council members submitted lists ranking their top priority line items to council’s central staff, who then compiled the lists and cut items that did not receive enough backing.

The Washington Post requested copies of each council member’s selections and the compiled list that tallied the support for each high priority line item. Council’s attorney denied the records request citing legislative privilege, but Jawando waived his privilege and provided a copy of his priority selections. He supported a number of initiatives that were cut from the budget, including additional funding for schools and Vision Zero efforts. Council President Evan Glass (D-At Large) did not make a list because he was shepherding the reconciliation process, his office said. No other members of council shared their selections with The Post.

“We’re here to make tough decisions and do it in public,” Jawando said.

Glass defended the council’s process, saying the body held more work sessions to dig into the details of the spending plan and offered more time for members of the public to weigh in than in years past.

“Previous councils would have staff meet in a backroom to make final budget decisions,” Glass said in an email. “We no longer have that process because I strongly believe that budget decisions should not be made in a backroom. I am proud of our transparent process.”

Public differences between members were most pronounced over the implications of the tax hike. The body agreed in a split vote to enact the 4.7 percent property tax increase that partially defrayed the operating costs associated with funding Montgomery County Public Schools and the county government.

Four council members voted against the 4.7 percent property tax increase that passed alongside the budget on Thursday: Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), Kate Stewart (D-District 4), Jawando and Mink.

Stewart, Jawando and Mink objected to the council’s decision to tap the county’s reserves and use more than $159 million in one-time funds to balance the budget, calling for a larger property tax increase to fill the funding gap. A 5.7 percent increase — which Mink said would have cost the average homeowner an additional $58 on their property tax bill — would have funded every item that council identified as high priority during public work sessions and avoided dipping into reserves, they argued.

Friedson opposed any tax increase, which he argued could have been avoided by making cuts to the budget and undergoing a significant restructuring of the county government by getting rid of hundreds of vacancies. He also voiced strong opposition to the budget, despite voting to approve it, because of the looming deficit that council will have to reconcile next year.

“Everything is in jeopardy by taking this approach next year and the years that follow,” he said.

