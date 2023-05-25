How much to tip after D.C. raised the minimum wage for tipped workers

2 If there is a service charge

What to do: Figure out what it’s for.

Unlike tips, which legally belong to tipped workers, a service charge is money that proprietors can use any way they want. The D.C. attorney general has said service charges must not only be disclosed at the beginning of the ordering process, but restaurants must use the money for the purpose stated on the menu or via the server. What’s billed as a worker’s health fund, for example, can’t become a restaurant-owner vacation fund.

Chris Svetlik, co-owner of Hill East Burger, has instituted a service charge from the day it opened last fall. Since I-82 kicked in, though, Svetlik and Hill East Burger have painstakingly tried to explain how they distribute the cash: Half goes to the staff, both front and back of the house, and half goes to the business. Yet, that tells only part of the story, Svetlik said.

Hill East Burger pays its staff $10 to $15 per hour — more than the $6 per hour required for tipped workers in D.C. — but the burger joint guarantees an hourly wage of $25 to $30 per hour on every shift, even a slow Monday night. The business uses its half of the service charge to subsidize the increased base pay — and to help cover its share of health insurance for full-time employees.

Many customers are “appreciative of the transparency and of a policy that at least is exploring a new way to provide staff a high guaranteed wage and a more stable take-home pay night to night,” Svetlik said. Of course, some are not appreciative, as seen in comments in response to the burger shop’s added fees. Some are more confused than they were before Hill East’s explanation. Some feel gaslighted. Some wonder why the shop doesn’t just raise prices.

“I do think that a lot of the folks who are saying ‘just raise prices,’ if we did raise prices and the burger was $18 and fries are $8, they would be complaining,” Svetlik said. “The costs have to come from somewhere.”