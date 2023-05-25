No bail for man found with AK-47 in car at McLean, Va., preschool

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car at a McLean, Va., preschool was denied bail Thursday after prosecutors argued he was a danger to the community. Eric Sandow, 32, video-conferenced into his bond hearing from jail Thursday. He was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property in the incident at Dolley Madison Preschool.

Police were called to the preschool about 11 a.m. Tuesday after a community member saw a man on the property, police said. The preschool’s board of directors said in a statement Wednesday that the man had wanted to use the preschool’s bathroom but was told no by the staff.

When officers found Sandow, he told them that he had weapons inside his car, police said. The officers searched the car and found an AK-47 and a pistol, along with magazines and ammunition, police said. Officials wrote on Twitter that Sandow said he had been making his way to the CIA, which is near the school.

Authorities said Sandow did not make any threats, and the weapons never left the vehicle. Chris Carter, Sandow’s attorney, said at his bond hearing that the case was probably connected to a mental health issue and that there was no evidence he was attempting to harm anyone.

“There was no allegation that he was attempting to take the guns into the school or the church nearby or anything of that nature,” she said. “It also sounds like as soon as police approached him, he informed them that the weapons were there.”

Prosecutors argued that Sandow was a danger to the community, noting that police found 11 magazines of ammunition and two zip-top bags with rounds in his car. They said he was parked about 400 feet from the school while it was in session and children were outside. General District Court Judge John Kassabian said he would deny the bond motion based on the allegations.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said in a Thursday statement: “My office requested that Mr. Sandow be held without bond today in the interest of protecting community safety. I’m grateful no one was hurt in this incident.”

A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 24.

