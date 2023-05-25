Body-cam footage shows Fairfax officers shooting man in chaotic encounter

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Officials released body-camera footage and other video Thursday showing a chaotic confrontation in which Fairfax County police fatally shot a man who tried to grab an officer’s gun, then tussled with him in a moving police vehicle. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Though other video of the encounter had been made public soon after the May 11 shooting of Brandon Lemagne, the body-cam footage shows the firsthand view of three key officers: one who radioed from the moving vehicle that an attacker had tried to get his gun, another who opened fire on the police SUV after it crashed and a third who shot three times after pulling Lemagne from the open driver’s side door.

At a news conference in which authorities released the footage, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described the use of force as “more than appropriate.” He said it was unclear which officer fired the fatal shot.

Lemagne’s sister, Nechelle Lemagne, questioned in a previous interview with WJLA whether police appropriately handled the case — pointing to the shots fired after her brother was pulled from the vehicle.

“I am getting mixed stories,” she told the news outlet. “I do know that my brother was shot in the face three times.”

Nechelle Lemagne could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Police said Brandon Lemagne, 38, of Newport News, Va., was driving that day in the Alexandria section of the county in a U-Haul truck that had been stolen May 3 in Richmond. Around 4 p.m., he passed a license plate reader that alerted officers to the truck, police have said previously. After Lemagne stopped and exited the U-Haul in a gas station parking lot in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway, an officer left his police SUV and approached Lemagne.

Edited surveillance footage taken outside of the Citgo gas station shows Lemagne parking the U-Haul at a pump. A Fairfax County police officer, who was not identified by officials, pulls up behind the U-Haul in a marked police SUV. He calls out to Lemagne, body-camera footage shows.

The body-camera footage shows the officer gently grab Lemagne’s arm and say: “Right now you’re just being detained okay? It’s reported stolen,” while pulling out a pair of handcuffs. Lemagne can be seen leaning over the officer’s right-hand side and yanking his gun holster.

Davis said at the news conference that the department’s gun holsters have two mechanisms to prevent the gun from being drawn. Davis said the technology helped keep the officer’s gun on his belt, asserting that Lemagne successfully got past one of the mechanisms.

“I firmly believe that the perpetrator, the assailant in this case, if he were to have lodged that gun free from the officer’s holster, he would have killed him,” Davis said. “He would have executed him.”

Surveillance video shows Lemagne twisting the officer’s belt so the gun holster is at the front of his waistband. The officer places his hand on the holster and hunches over while the two jostle outside the gas station. Lemagne can be seen pushing the officer up against the SUV’s driver-side door, sliding his body across the truck.

At 4:06 p.m., according to timestamps in the footage, the body-camera captures the officer saying: “Sir, you’re good. Get off my gun.” He then shouts into his radio: “He’s going for my gun!” Lemagne asks him: “What’s reported stolen?” The officer asks Lemagne to let go of the gun again, later shouting “Just stop!” and “Sir you’re not going to jail now, all right? Get off my gun.”

Surveillance video shows Lemagne opening the SUV driver-side door and forcing the police officer into the driver’s seat. The officer’s feet are seen dangling out of the SUV, occasionally tapping the ground. The SUV then drives in reverse out of the gas station. The officer’s body-camera video shows Lemagne putting his foot on the SUV’s gas pedal while the officer is pressed against the driver’s seat. Someone honks the horn, and the officer says: “He’s going for my gun. He’s going for my gun.” Lemagne says immediately after: “Sir please just get back.” The officer repeats: “Get off my gun.”

The SUV soon crashes in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

Body-camera footage from Officer Christopher Grubb, an eight-year veteran of the department, shows him at 4:07 p.m. running to the gas station and spotting the crashed SUV. Across the McDonald’s entrance, Grubb can be heard firing at least 18 shots within nine seconds at the vehicle, which had both Lemagne and the officer inside.

“We don’t get to pick and choose sterile environments often when we’re involved in these critical incidents,” Davis said.

Body-camera footage from another officer, Kenyatta Momon, shows him running toward the SUV with his gun drawn. Someone can be heard shouting: “Get down on the ground.” Another voice shouts: “He’s on top of me.” The wheels of the SUV, lodged against another car, are seen turning as if someone is hitting the gas. Momon grabs Lemagne and yanks his body onto the ground; three shots in quick succession are heard one second later.

Davis said at the news conference that the incident was still active when Momon approached the vehicle, noting that the wheels were still turning.

“This doesn’t happen but once a generation for a police officer to be the subject of someone attacking him and trying to pull his own gun out of his holster,” Davis said. “And it was very much in progress. He was assaulted, he was taken hostage, he was abducted. The actions of the two responding officers, I believe, were more than appropriate given what we know then and now.”

After the shots are fired, police can be seen grabbing the officer from the SUV and bringing him to the curb. Another body-camera video shows a swarm of police checking to see if the officer had been shot during the incident, tearing off his clothes.

Footage from Momon’s body camera shows someone going up to Lemagne. “He gone man. Don’t even bother. Leave him how he is,” a person can be heard saying. Lemagne was declared dead at the scene.

Davis said the department will investigate officers’ decisions to render aid to the police officer and not to Lemagne, but he added that police were concerned the officer who had been in the vehicle might have been shot.

“I think what the police officers were trying to do with the scene was to render aid to their fellow police officer,” he said. “Now that is certainly something we never expect to be done at the expense of anyone else. But all the actions, behaviors, decisions that the police officers made at the scene will be thoroughly reviewed.

Davis said the department will continue to investigate the case and will release its findings

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement: “I received and started reviewing the body-camera footage the night of the incident. At this stage, consistent with standard operating procedure, my team is undertaking an independent and thorough review. I can assure the community that I will come to an independent decision in this matter.”

Police said the officer who was attacked was treated at a hospital and released. Davis said Momon and Grubb remain on restricted duty while the incident is under investigation.

