15-year-old wanted in attempted killing of 14-year-old on Md. school bus

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is accused of attempting to fatally shoot another teenager aboard a school bus in Prince George’s County this month. Prince George’s County police and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are offering a combined reward of up to $12,500 for information that leads to the teen’s arrest and indictment in the attempted killing of the 14-year-old boy on the bus. The wanted teen is charged as an adult with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related counts, according to a news release. Police identified him only as “Baby K.”

Baby K has also been charged in an unrelated homicide in D.C. on May 3, according to two individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. The victim in the D.C. shooting is the sister of an alleged accomplice in the attempted bus shooting, according to individuals familiar with the investigation.

D.C. police reported one homicide on May 3, that of 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy. Efforts to reach McCoy’s family Thursday were unsuccessful.

Police have arrested and charged three other teens as adults in the attempted shooting on May 1, including a 14-year-old boy, of Suitland, a 15-year-old boy, of Temple Hills and a 14-year-old girl, of Oxon Hill. They all remain in custody. Each teen is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related counts, according to prosecutors.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said that the charged teens and victim knew each other and that “the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.”

In Prince George’s court Monday, the 14-year-old girl was accused of planning the attack on the bus of the 14-year-old victim, according to prosecutors. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“The tragedy that could have happened on the bus that day was almost unimaginable,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) at a news conference Friday morning following the preliminary hearing of the two teen boys charged in the attempted bus shooting. “That’s why we’ve taken this case seriously ... and send a very strong message that this type of behavior will result in tough, stiff consequences here in Prince George’s County.”

At the hearing, police and prosecutors unveiled more details of how three teens beat and tried to shoot another teen who remained on a school bus after the bus had stopped to drop off students at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in the Oxon Hill area. There were two adults on or near the bus at the time of the attempted shooting — a bus driver and a bus aide, who were uninjured, according to police.

Police obtained video footage from the bus, which showed three people entering the bus, with one pointing a handgun, a Prince George’s police detective testified in court. The person with the handgun attempted twice to shoot the boy on the bus in the area of the head to upper chest, but the gun malfunctioned, according to the detective.

Police said the wanted 15-year-old was the one with the handgun in the attack.

While the gun malfunctioned, the teens began to beat the boy as he attempted to flee toward the back of the bus, where they followed him and prevented his escape, according to the police detective. The 15-year-old with the gun tried to shoot the boy a third time, and the gun once again malfunctioned.

Police said officers responded at about 4:55 p.m. to the reported assault on the bus. The boy had minor injuries, and ammunition was found on the bus, according to police.

A judge found probable cause to continue to hold the two teen boys but dismissed handgun possession charges against them after defense counsel argued there was no evidence for those charges.

“There was one individual who had the gun, but they all worked in concert with one another,” Braveboy said at the Friday news conference. “Young people today have to understand that if they are in a group, if any individual in that group has a weapon, even if they don’t have one themselves ... everyone is responsible.”

