Four shot, two fatally, at Prince William County home, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, at a house in Prince William County Friday afternoon, the county police said. The victims were not identified immediately, but police said they appeared to be young men or older teenagers. They were found about 2:30 p.m. at a dwelling in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue, in the Woodbridge, Va., area, the police said.

Police went there in response to a report of a shooting. It was not clear who made the report.

The shootings did not appear random, the police said, but provided no information in their initial account to support that assertion.

Police said they did not think that whoever shot the four had remained in the area. No explanation was provided immediately.

Police said they thought the incident was confined to the house or possibly its immediate surroundings.

GiftOutline Gift Article