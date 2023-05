The shooting occurred about 1:35 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near the District’s southern tip. Police identified the victim as Adrian Burgess of Northwest Washington.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Police said Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Thursday, there have been 89 homicides in the District this year, a 13 percent increase over this time in 2022.