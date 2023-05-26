D.C. official who led agencies focused on reducing gun violence dies

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Linda Harllee Harper, who led two D.C. agencies tasked with reducing gun violence and seeking alternative ways to reduce crime, died Friday morning, the mayor’s office announced. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Harllee Harper’s death on Twitter, calling her a beloved D.C. government official who “dedicated her career and life to our young people and our community.”

The statement did not specify a cause of death. Harper, a lifelong Washingtonian, was 57 years old.

Harllee Harper served as director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, created in 2021, and, since February, she also led the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which oversees violence interrupters who try to quell disputes before they turn deadly. Her death will leave a void in the District’s effort to combat gun violence, especially as city leaders seek to develop programs outside of traditional law enforcement.

Homicides remain up in the city over the same time last year, and shootings of youths are also on the rise.

Harllee Harper also worked closely with the outgoing police chief, Robert J. Contee III. Bowser administration officials are in the midst of interviewing candidates to fill his job.

“She was the go-to person for focusing the government on reducing violence and gun violence,” D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Friday. “From the standpoint of the city, her loss means we have to step back and start over a bit with approaching and solving violence.”

Mendelson said that Contee’s departure, troubles with the city’s forensic lab, and federal prosecutors’ declining to prosecute a large number of people police arrest add up to “quite a number of challenges” for D.C.

“And Ms. Harllee Harper’s unfortunate passing just adds to that,” the council chair said.

Harllee Harper’s mother, Gwendolyn Harllee, said she was “the best daughter anyone could ask for. Most people know about her deep commitment to the city, her work ethic and her integrity.”

She said her daughter was equally devoted to her family, including her husband and 17-year-old son. “She just did it all,” Harllee said.

When Bowser put Harllee Harper in charge of the two agencies focused on reducing violence, Harllee Harper described the move as “the logical next step” to combine one agency tasked with formulating policy with another tasked with putting policy into practice.

The mayor said in her Twitter statement that Harllee Harper was always “empowering people closest to the communities she was trying to help. She didn’t give up on people.”

Before taking over the gun violence prevention office, Harllee Harper served as deputy director of the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services. Before that, she worked in nonprofit and for-profit agencies, concentrating on restorative justice and youth development programs, according to her official D.C. biography.

Several activists and members of the council tweeted condolences on Friday. Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who worked closely with her when he chaired the public safety committee, said in a statement that Harllee Harper “shined around young people and all those who need a second chance in life.”

In an April interview, Harllee Harper said everyone is “increasingly frustrated with the crime,” and she asserted the personal and sometimes random motives fueling violence in the city have made it harder to stop.

She said when she took the job in the District in 2021, “It was mostly believed that the gun violence was rooted in feuding communities.” Now, she said it’s “interpersonal disputes that are solved with a gun by people with poor conflict resolutions.”

“How does the mayor solve that?” Harllee Harper said. “How do any of us solve that?”

