Man accused of stealing police rifle arrested at Pentagon City mall

A 21-year-old clad in body armor stole a rifle from an Arlington County police vehicle and briefly entered the Pentagon City mall on Friday before being arrested, police said.

Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez was charged with larceny, wearing body armor in the commission of a crime and unlawful wearing of a police insignia. He was being held in jail with no bond, police said in a news release. It was not clear whether he had an attorney as of Friday evening.