Man accused of stealing police rifle arrested at Pentagon City mall

May 26, 2023 at 7:04 p.m. EDT
The sunrise is reflected in the windows of the offices above the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
A 21-year-old clad in body armor stole a rifle from an Arlington County police vehicle and briefly entered the Pentagon City mall on Friday before being arrested, police said.

Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez was charged with larceny, wearing body armor in the commission of a crime and unlawful wearing of a police insignia. He was being held in jail with no bond, police said in a news release. It was not clear whether he had an attorney as of Friday evening.

Police said they took Rodriguez-Hernandez into custody without incident and recovered the rifle after he exited the Fashion Centre mall and went into a parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street.

Before entering the mall, Rodriguez-Hernandez “discharged a fire extinguisher before he forced entry with a shovel into an off-duty officer’s parked police vehicle and removed a secured rifle and other items,” according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

That officer’s vehicle was inside a garage on the 700 block of 12th Street South, police said. Police did not name the off-duty officer whose rifle was taken or say how long the weapon was missing.

