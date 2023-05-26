Man accused of stealing police rifle arrested at Pentagon City mall

A 21-year-old clad in body armor stole a rifle from an Arlington County police vehicle and briefly entered the Pentagon City mall on Friday before being arrested, police said.
Police said they took Rodriguez-Hernandez into custody without incident and recovered the rifle after he exited the Fashion Centre mall and went into a parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street.
Before entering the mall, Rodriguez-Hernandez “discharged a fire extinguisher before he forced entry with a shovel into an off-duty officer’s parked police vehicle and removed a secured rifle and other items,” according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.
That officer’s vehicle was inside a garage on the 700 block of 12th Street South, police said. Police did not name the off-duty officer whose rifle was taken or say how long the weapon was missing.