Friday weather seemed for remaining home and relishing

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By tradition, the eve of Memorial Day weekend may be time to escape Washington for other climes, but Friday’s weather seemed the sort to make us stay home and savor. Whatever may urge D.C. residents onto the roads, it appeared unlikely that it was Friday’s conditions, a blend of temperatures in the 70s, blue skies and humidity that seemed too low to be true.

Perhaps complaints about meteorological monotony might be entertained; for as splendid as Friday appeared, it did seem much like so many of the earlier days here this month.

The high temperature of 76 degrees fell three degrees short of the average high for May 26. Friday became our 15th 70-degree day here this month.

But under the bright and blazing Washington sun of these weeks before and after the solstice, few 70-degree days seem to prompt protest, especially not these pleasantly dry 70s.

Friday, and the May days that came before, might make us wonder at the sources of our good fortune. Friday also, in its salubrious dryness and absence of menacing clouds, freed us from fear of rain so fully as to encourage worry about drought.

GiftOutline Gift Article