As a longtime Washingtonian, I remember there used to be quite a few frozen custard stores in D.C. One had a polar bear statue near the front of the store. They also had mirror pieces embedded in the stucco-like exterior walls. It would be interesting to know if there are any places in the area that sell frozen custard.

— Jerry Watkins, Kensington

Well, there’s frozen custard and then there’s “frozen custard.” Purists — and people from Wisconsin — will argue over what constitutes the real deal. Generally, custard must have egg yolk in it and a high butterfat content, at least 10 percent. That tasty liquid product must then be put through a special machine that beats and freezes it, then gently pushes it out in a way that doesn’t add too much air, allowing for a creamy mouthfeel.

Some places will thoughtlessly extrude custard through a soft-serve machine, sacrilege to a hardcore custardhead.

In other words, if the product doesn’t have all those elements — egg, butterfat, special custard contraption — it isn’t really frozen custard. It’s methode custardoise. In our area, Goodies in Old Town Alexandria and the Dairy Godmother in Del Ray are the leading exemplars of the craft.

Part of the attraction of a frozen dessert is the venue in which it’s made, sold and/or consumed. That certainly was the appeal of two local custard chains that battled it out for market share in the post-World War II years.

Beck’s Frozen Custard may have been the most photogenic. Founded by Herbert Beck, it started in 1930 with a shop at 12th and Pennsylvania NW. It later added locations at 610 Ninth St. NW, 4440 Connecticut Ave. NW, 6525 Georgia Ave. NW and at Washington Airport, the pre-Reagan National airfield where the Pentagon is today. (Ads noted that the only flavor available at the airport was vanilla.)

Beck’s also dispensed custard in the District’s Center Market and at a stand on North Washington Street in Alexandria.

Beck’s Frozen Custard locations were notable for the two concrete polar bears that flanked the doors. The bears were standing — rampant, in heraldry parlance — and held snowballs. The exteriors of the stores were adorned with white, icicle-like stalagmites of plaster, the walls inset with bits of shattered mirror. Truly a custardy fever dream.

About two miles from the Georgia Avenue Beck’s location was a Reindeer Frozen Custard stand, which stood at the intersection of Colesville Road and Second Avenue, about where the Silver Spring Metro station is today. Like Beck’s, it sported meringue-like details. Some stores had reindeer on the roof.

Reindeer was co-founded around 1937 by Vera B. Emery and Thelma B. Pease, entrepreneurial twin sisters from Philadelphia. Along with its Silver Spring outpost, Reindeer locations included Bladensburg Road NE, Rhode Island Avenue NE, one in Arlington and another outside Baltimore.

The sisters were active in local professional businesswomen circles. Pease lived with her husband, Arthur, and their family in a house behind the Colesville Road Reindeer stand. In 1950, developer Sam Eig bought the property. The Evening Star noted that Eig paid $200,000 for land Arthur Pease had purchased in the 1920s for about $15,000. Then as now, the real money is in real estate, not frozen custard.

Vera Emery died in 1992, her sister, Thelma, a year later.

In August 1974, the Evening Star’s Rambler columnist stopped into Beck’s Frozen Custard on Georgia Avenue NW. It had been operated for 20 years by a husband-and-wife team, the Dawsons. They lamented that the iconic polar bears had seen better days — one had lost a paw, both were patched and painted — but noted Beck’s still used its original Electro Freeze machines, the only way to create frozen custard’s unique creamy firmness. Or is it firm creaminess?

