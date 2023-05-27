Saturday honored this year’s May traditions of spring serenity

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Washington’s late May struggle for weather supremacy between springtime delight and summertime heat, Saturday fell firmly in the comfort camp, giving us another serenely dry day in the soothing 70s. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Our official high for the District of Columbia came to 78 degrees, one degree below our average high for May 27. On the first day of the weekend regarded as the unofficial start of summer, the atmospheric verdict seemed to be spring, all the way.

As we straddle what is at least culturally a seam between seasons, temperatures, humidity and the very softness of the moving air, all seemed to say, if not to actually sigh, Spring! It’s still spring!

To employ statistics to identify subtle shifts of seasons, records list Saturday as Washington’s last spring day with an average high in the 70s. Sunday offers our first day of the year with an average high of 80. June obviously draws nigh.

Advertisement

But Saturday seemed all spring, and only spring.

A constant drift of clouds opened patches of blue above us. Then, faint and feathery at first, and in time increasingly impenetrable, clouds came to cover much of the sky.

Breezes gusted as high as 22 mph. The mercury fell to 55 degrees in early morning, six below average. But for hours on end, from late morning, to early evening, we remained in the incontestably springlike 70s.

GiftOutline Gift Article