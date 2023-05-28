Departing D.C. police chief says he pushed city to ‘think differently’

Listen 11 min Gift Article Share

D.C. was on edge in the summer of 2021, as Police Chief Robert J. Contee III addressed anxious residents gathered in front of the popular French bistro Le Diplomate on 14th Street NW. A shooting that wounded two had sent diners ducking and running for cover the day before, and on the heels of violence elsewhere in the city, the chief, just six months into the top job, was fed up.

With a preacher-like cadence, Contee promised a growing crowd to dispense with the “the political route” and “all this fluffy stuff.”

He had heard the calls for police reform and alternative justice, but some people, he said, needed prison rather than programs. This message from a man who himself had grown up in a troubled area of D.C., joining the police force as a cadet at age 17, resonated with some residents weary about gunfire, and it would become his refrain at crime scenes throughout the city.

Over his 2½ years on the job, the chief said he believes he “pushed our criminal justice system to think differently” — focusing on holding violent offenders accountable, rather than what he views as reforms that offered too much leniency.

But as Contee prepares to formally step down from his post on June 3, violent crime is up in every category, and shootings of youths have increased at an alarming rate. Though Contee earned widespread praise for his work leading the department, even his supporters say he leaves the job unfinished, and they are eager to see the department choose a leader who can offer long-term stability and drive crime down.

“We need a chief here longer than a couple of years,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), calling Contee’s work “incomplete.”

Contee pushed harder-edge approach to law enforcement

Contee was sworn into office as acting chief just four days before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and was hailed for sending officers to its defense.

The summer before, D.C. and the nation had been in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as racial justice protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. D.C. for a time stopped hiring new officers, as calls to “defund the police” rocketed across the country. Morale in the department was low, and officers were leaving faster than they could be replaced.

Contee was forced to strike a delicate balance: caught between weary officers in his own department, a progressive council wanting to rethink the way police do their jobs, and a mayor who wanted him to drive down crime. City officials and lawmakers said that his background of pursuing a career in law enforcement after being born to a teenage father who used and sold drugs made him the ideal choice to satisfy the competing demands.

He said in an interview that he ushered in many changes, including revamping the gun squad to build long-term cases rather than simply seizing firearms, training officers to intervene when they see misconduct by colleagues and publicly releasing discipline findings and use of force investigative reports. He sent members of recruit classes into one of the city’s most challenging neighborhoods to hear from residents about what they want from police, continuing similar programs that began in 2017. And he launched an initiative to help identify members with extremist views or ideologies.

But as his public and private rhetoric made clear, he did not embrace a justice system that was unwilling to punish criminals, and felt that some of the policy changes made it difficult for police to keep suspected criminals off the streets.

In the fall of 2021, as he addressed officers in the 6th District before they headed out to some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods, Contee seemed to suggest the reform movement was waning — and he was open to that.

“The national narrative is shifting,” Contee assured the officers. “I promise you.”

Contee said that the passion he showed at crime scenes was spontaneous, but he had an ulterior motive. Bit by bit, sound bite by sound bite, it was his way of lobbying for other parts of the “criminal justice eco system” to be accountable.

“It was just me sharing the heart of the chief with the communities we serve,” Contee said. “People appreciated that authenticity. They appreciated a chief of police who’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind because he’s trying to protect his job, or he’s trying to not hurt one branch of the government’s feelings.”

Contee said he considered that it was a “win” for his agenda that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was proposing new legislation to stiffen penalties for illegal gun possession and to make it easier for judges to hold some defendants before trial if they have previous convictions for violent crime. He also cited as a victory the move by city lawmakers to repeal legislation removing police officers from schools, one of the key provisions sought by activists trying to lessen the footprint of law enforcement.

“If things get changed a year from now, five years from now, where did this conversation start?” Contee said in the interview. “It started right here, with the chief standing at a scene of whatever, talking about bad guys who shouldn’t be in these communities.”

Chief’s approach wasn’t universally beloved

As he announced his retirement, Bowser and the police union praised Contee for his work. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who chairs the public safety committee, credited him for creating an “urgency in addressing the very serious public safety challenges we are having in this city.”

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chaired the same committee when Contee became chief, said he wished the chief had stayed longer to “see through the changes” he was trying to make. Allen said Contee was committed to reform, even if his rhetoric sometimes indicated otherwise, and described the chief’s pushback on some council proposals as a “healthy wrestling of what type of city we are going to be.”

But Contee’s rhetoric did not endear him to the activists and others who drafted an exhaustive report on how to reimagine policing in D.C., of which little has been implemented.

Patrice Sulton, the founder and executive director of the DC Justice Lab who was a member of the Police Reform Commission, said Contee had “an opportunity to innovate” but fell back on what she viewed as harmful tough-on-crime rhetoric that has not made the city safer. She said she hopes the next chief considers the commission’s recommendations and uses them to inform what policing and public safety look like in D.C.

“The way Chief Contee talked about public safety solutions is that it reinforced this warlike, us-versus-them, good-guys-versus-bad-guys kind of a framework, instead of embracing something that promotes prevention, something that promotes healing,” Sulton said. “There’s a real responsibility there for the [next] chief. It’s not just the tactics they’re choosing. It’s how they talk about it.”

In recent months, federal lawmakers have focused acutely on crime in Washington — spiking an overhaul of the city’s criminal code that some viewed as too lenient and taking aim at police reform legislation. Supporters of those measures say lawmakers are unfairly portraying the state of public safety in D.C., and, in the process, undermining the city’s sovereignty.

In an interview, Contee said he was committed to reimagining policing in the District but also believes consequences should remain a crucial component to making neighborhoods safer.

“I think it will always be an evolution,” Contee said. “I can’t remember a time when there were zero homicides in the District, or where the relationship between the police and the community was perfect. … I think that each leader builds on the leader before them. For me, the job is complete. I do feel like I moved the agency to the next level.”

A nationwide search for a replacement

Contee’s departure is an end to an era of sorts — he is the last officer left who had been on the command staff with former chief Charles H. Ramsey, who led the force from 1998 through 2006. He mentored Contee and his predecessors, Peter Newsham and Cathy L. Lanier.

Ramsey, who said he is not interested in returning to D.C., said any chief should “take a department as far as they can get it and hope the next person can carry it further, and even better.”

Bowser has launched a nationwide search for a new chief but has not announced how she will vet applicants or conduct interviews. She said recently she had completed a “first review” of candidates but declined to elaborate or name them. Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief who has said he does not want the job permanently, began Wednesday as interim leader.

Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, which advises law enforcement agencies on best practices, said Bowser and her aides have a difficult decision ahead.

“They can either look internally and say, ‘Who in this department has the wherewithal and the guts to take it to the next level,’ or they can go outside and say, ‘Who can understand the chemistry of this department quickly and take it to the next level,’” Wexler said. “That’s the choice the mayor has.”

Adrian Z. Diaz, police chief in Seattle, said D.C.'s challenges are emblematic of other cities’ — fewer police confronting increases in some violent crime. He said no matter who is selected as chief, it is crucial for D.C. to have a “comprehensive violent crime plan” that utilizes community-based alternatives to arrests and incarceration. City leaders have been criticized for failing to present a cohesive plan amid many alternative-justice programs.

“We’re all trying to do it in a very short period of time, and that is not always possible,” Diaz said. “What we’re trying to do is lay a foundation. All the chiefs are trying to figure out what this looks like in the end. … It’s going to be up to [Contee’s] successor, and the successor after that.”

Contee said having turned 50 in December, with a daughter headed to college and a young son, he could not turn down a job with the FBI, where he will work with police departments across the country offering federal resources and guidance and not have to head to crime scenes at all hours of the day and night. But even in his new job, he said, he will try to keep his mind on crime victims and their families, who he referred to as people “closest to the pain.”

Those were the people he was addressing in his impromptu speech on 14th Street in July 2021.

“What does the community expect when a person is caught with a firearm?” Contee, known at headquarters as “Preacher Bob,” told the crowd. “Do we expect that person to be back in the neighborhood in three weeks? And if we do, are we saying, ‘Is that acceptable?’ … We want to help people, and we should. But you cannot coddle violent criminals. You cannot. They might not want a job. They might not. They might not need services. What they may require is to be off of our streets because they are making it unsafe for us.”

Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.

