Western lowland gorilla is born over the weekend at National Zoo

A baby gorilla was born over the weekend at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, the zoo announced Sunday. The baby, whose sex is still to be determined, was born to Calaya, age 20, a female western lowland gorilla, the zoo said. The father is another zoo resident, Baraka, age 31. The parents bred last September, the zoo said.

The newborn entered the world between midnight and 6:15 a.m., the zoo reported.

The birth contributes to the survival of what the zoo described as a critically endangered species.

Gorillas, based on their size, behavior and physical features, have typically proved to be among the most popular animals on exhibit in zoos; they often arouse a sense of wonder as well as kinship and recognition of the long ago common ancestry with humans. They are said to be among our closest living animal relatives.

“We are overjoyed to welcome a new infant to our western lowland gorilla troop,” Becky Malinsky, the zoo’s curator of primates, said in a statement.

Gorilla groups, or as they are known, troops, include both males and females and their offspring. The Saturday birth expands the zoo’s troop to six. That includes the newborn and a five-year-old Moke, who was Calaya’s firstborn.

Already, zoo staff members have seen the newborn clinging to Calaya and have watched her nurse the infant, according to the zoo.

It may be awhile before the gender of the newborn can be learned, the zoo said. For now, according to the zoo, Calaya is being left to take care of the new arrival without interference.

The Great Ape House is closed until Tuesday, to provide a quiet environment for bonding, the zoo said.

Western lowland gorillas may be found in the wild in six African countries, the zoo said. Over the past two dozen years, according to the zoo, scientists have estimated the western lowland gorilla population in Africa to have declined by 60 percent. Population size has been put in the low six figures.

Causes have been identified as habitat loss, disease and poaching, the zoo said

