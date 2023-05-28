Police investigating death of woman found under porch at Hager House

A 37-year-old woman was found dead beneath the porch of the Jonathan Hager House on Friday morning, in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide, the police department in Hagerstown, Md., said in a news release.
Police did not disclose the cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation. The victim and suspect likely “were known to one another,” according to the news release.
The Jonathan Hager House, the historic home of the town’s founder, is located in Hagerstown City Park in Washington County.