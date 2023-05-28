The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Police investigating death of woman found under porch at Hager House

The 37-year-old, who had been known to sleep in the location, was likely a victim of homicide, police said

By
May 28, 2023 at 12:05 p.m. EDT
1 min

A 37-year-old woman was found dead beneath the porch of the Jonathan Hager House on Friday morning, in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide, the police department in Hagerstown, Md., said in a news release.

The woman, who was from Hagerstown, was found inside a stone alcove beneath the house, where she had been known to sleep, police said. Her name was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Police did not disclose the cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation. The victim and suspect likely “were known to one another,” according to the news release.

The Jonathan Hager House, the historic home of the town’s founder, is located in Hagerstown City Park in Washington County.

