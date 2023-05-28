Police investigating death of woman found under porch at Hager House

A 37-year-old woman was found dead beneath the porch of the Jonathan Hager House on Friday morning, in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide, the police department in Hagerstown, Md., said in a news release.

The woman, who was from Hagerstown, was found inside a stone alcove beneath the house, where she had been known to sleep, police said. Her name was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.