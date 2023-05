A 27-year-old inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell Saturday with multiple injuries, in a case that investigators have ruled a homicide, Maryland State Police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police identified Nicholas Joseph Delfosse as the deceased, and said a preliminary investigation found his cellmate was a suspect in the incident. The suspect, who has not been charged, is not being identified “until charges are placed,” the release said. The suspect is being held at another location within the Maryland Division of Correction.