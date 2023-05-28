Man found shot to death at Navy Yard Metro station

Metro Transit Police said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at about 11:45 a.m. and found an adult male at the Navy Yard station. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro police said on Twitter .

Officer Makhetha Watson of the D.C. police said detectives from the violent crime bureau were on the scene, but that the shooting had not yet been declared a homicide. Watson said she believed the shooting happened at the Navy Yard station, but she did not know if it occurred on a train or elsewhere in the station.