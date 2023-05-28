Man found shot to death at Navy Yard Metro station

A man was found shot to death at D.C.'s Navy Yard station Sunday morning, Metro officials said.
The victim’s identity was not released, and police said they were still seeking a suspect .
Officer Makhetha Watson of the D.C. police said detectives from the violent crime bureau were on the scene, but that the shooting had not yet been declared a homicide. Watson said she believed the shooting happened at the Navy Yard station, but she did not know if it occurred on a train or elsewhere in the station.
Metro said trains are bypassing the Navy Yard station, with trains operating on a single track between Navy Yard and Anacostia.
This is a developing story and will be updated.