The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot to death at Navy Yard Metro station

Victim not yet identified; police did not immediately detail a motive or other circumstances

By
May 28, 2023 at 12:48 p.m. EDT
The Navy Yard Metro stop in Washington in 2018. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)
1 min

A man was found shot to death at D.C.'s Navy Yard station Sunday morning, Metro officials said.

Metro Transit Police said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at about 11:45 a.m. and found an adult male at the Navy Yard station. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro police said on Twitter.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The victim’s identity was not released, and police said they were still seeking a suspect .

Officer Makhetha Watson of the D.C. police said detectives from the violent crime bureau were on the scene, but that the shooting had not yet been declared a homicide. Watson said she believed the shooting happened at the Navy Yard station, but she did not know if it occurred on a train or elsewhere in the station.

Metro said trains are bypassing the Navy Yard station, with trains operating on a single track between Navy Yard and Anacostia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...